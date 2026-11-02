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How to watch Feyenoord vs Inter Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Gjivai Zechiel of Feyenoord
© Getty ImagesGjivai Zechiel of Feyenoord
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Feyenoord vs Inter Milan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Feyenoord vs Inter Milan
WHAT Champions League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, November 3, 2026
WHERE Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Feyenoord enter this one off three straight draws or defeats, a run that shows little separation between good teams on their schedule. They drew 1-1 with Fortuna on October 31 and 1-1 with PSV on October 25, sandwiched around a 0-1 loss to Betis on October 21. None of those results are disasters, but the lack of a win in that stretch puts pressure on Feyenoord to find a result against a heavyweight opponent at home.
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Inter Milan arrive on the back of a 1-3 loss to Milan on October 31, a result that snapped a two-game winning streak. Before that setback, they beat Venezia 2-0 on October 28 and Fiorentina 2-1 on October 25, both of which pointed to a team capable of scoring freely. The derby defeat will sting, but Inter Milan have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest they can respond on the road in the Champions League.

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan: last 4 meetings

In their last 4 meetings, Feyenoord have won 1 and Inter Milan have won 2, with 1 draw.
Match Score Date Competition
Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord 2-1 March 11, 2025 UEFA Champions League
Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan 0-2 March 5, 2025 UEFA Champions League
Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan 2-2 April 10, 2002 UEFA Europa League
Inter Milan vs. Feyenoord 0-1 April 4, 2002 UEFA Europa League

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 4

# Team P GD Pts
1 PSG 3 +9 9
2 Aston Villa 3 +9 9
3 Liverpool 3 +5 9
4 Real Madrid 3 +5 9
5 Real Betis 3 +3 9
6 Stuttgart 3 +5 7
7 Arsenal 3 +4 7
8 Barcelona 3 +5 6
9 Como 1907 3 +5 6
10 Manchester City 3 +4 6
11 Club Brugge 3 +3 6
12 Sporting 3 +3 6
13 Dortmund 3 +1 6
14 Bayern Munich 3 +5 5
15 Roma 3 +3 4
16 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 +1 4
17 Atletico Madrid 3 +1 4
18 PSV 3 +0 4
19 Villarreal 3 +0 3
20 Inter Milan 3 -1 3
21 Manchester United 3 -1 3
22 Napoli 3 -2 3
23 LASK 3 -3 3
24 Galatasaray 3 -3 3
25 Sabah FK 3 -3 3
26 Feyenoord 3 -4 3
27 Lens 3 -4 3
28 Bodo Glimt 3 -5 3
29 RB Leipzig 3 -5 3
30 AEK Athens 3 -5 3
31 Fenerbahce 3 -6 2
32 Slavia Praha 3 -3 1
33 Viking 3 -4 1
34 Porto 3 -4 0
35 Lille 3 -6 0
36 Slovan Bratislava 3 -12 0
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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM
Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM
Villarreal vs. PSG Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Manchester United vs. Roma Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Bodo Glimt vs. Lille Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Barcelona vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM
AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM
Viking vs. Sabah FK Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
Lens vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
PSV vs. Club Brugge Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
Porto vs. Napoli Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
Dortmund vs. Real Betis Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Feyenoord will face Inter Milan on Tuesday, November 3, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.
  • Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo will carry the Feyenoord vs Inter Milan game in the United States.
  • Inter Milan lead the head-to-head with 2 wins in their last 4 meetings.
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