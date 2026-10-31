Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)
© AlamyChris Richards (Crystal Palace)
Tottenham host a Crystal Palace side low on confidence, with both managers forced into reshuffles that will shape how this one opens up.
Tottenham come into this match in strong form, having won their last two outings, a 2-0 defeat of Chelsea on October 24 and a 3-1 win over Coventry on October 19, sandwiching a 1-1 draw with Man U before that. The run has lifted the mood around the club heading into this fixture. A win here would make it three in four and keep the pressure on the teams above them.
Crystal Palace arrive in a much tougher spell, having lost their last two games, 0-2 to Newcastle on October 25 and 0-5 to Albion on October 18, a result that came right after a 3-1 win over Nottingham on October 11. The heavy defeat to Albion in particular will have stung Pierre Sage and his squad. Palace need a response here just to steady themselves before the form slide gets any worse.
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Tottenham projected lineup

De Zerbi sets Tottenham up in a 4-2-3-1, with Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali screening the back four and James Maddison given license to link play behind Omar Marmoush and Dominic Solanke. Mohammed Kudus adds width and direct running from the right, while Pedro Porro and Andy Robertson push on from full back to support the attack. The absence list is long, missing Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Savinho, Destiny Udogie, Tosin Adarabioyo, Lucas Bergvall, Xavi Simons, Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison, which strips out several attacking and midfield options and leaves the side with little cover if the starters pick up knocks during the game.
Tottenham projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Antonín Kinský, Pedro Porro, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Andy Robertson, Mateus Fernandes, James Maddison, Sandro Tonali, Mohammed Kudus, Dominic Solanke, Omar Marmoush. Coach: Roberto De Zerbi.

Crystal Palace projected lineup

Sage goes with a 3-4-2-1 for Crystal Palace, with Axel Disasi, Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot forming a back three protected by Adam Wharton in midfield alongside Daichi Kamada. Dwight McNeil and Anan Khalaili provide the width as wing backs, while Yéremy Pino and Tyrick Mitchell work just behind Jean-Philippe Mateta up top. Palace are without Jørgen Strand Larsen, Ismaïla Sarr, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Chadi Riad, a group that thins out both their attacking depth and their defensive options from the bench.
Advertisement
Crystal Palace projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson, Axel Disasi, Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, Dwight McNeil, Anan Khalaili, Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada, Yéremy Pino, Tyrick Mitchell, Jean-Philippe Mateta. Coach: Pierre Sage.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Manchester City vs Brighton: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

Manchester City vs Brighton: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

Take a look at the projected lineups for Manchester City vs Brighton in the 2026-27 Premier League.

Is Bruno Fernandes playing today? Confirmed lineups for Chelsea vs Manchester United in 2026-27 Premier League season Matchday 9

Is Bruno Fernandes playing today? Confirmed lineups for Chelsea vs Manchester United in 2026-27 Premier League season Matchday 9

Take a look at the projected lineups for Chelsea vs Manchester United in the 2026-27 Premier League.

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Tottenham welcome Crystal Palace in the 2026-27 Premier League, and fans in the USA can tune in through TV and live streaming platforms to catch every moment.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Manchester City face Brighton in Premier League action, and U.S. fans have several ways to follow the match live, from TV broadcast to streaming options.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo