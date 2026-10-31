Video: Christian Pulisic scores beautiful header to give AC Milan the lead vs Inter Milan in Derby della Madonnina

Christian Pulisic has scored an impressive header in the opening minutes to give AC Milan a 1-0 lead over Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina at San Siro, a goal that sends the home crowd into a frenzy in the Matchday 10 clash of the 2026-27 Serie A season.

The American forward found the net from close range after a cross from Diego Moreira on the right side, sending the ball into the corner past the Inter defense. The goal gives Ruben Amorim’s side an early boost in a match they entered looking to bounce back from a 4-2 defeat to Bologna.

Adrien Rabiot extended the lead soon after. In the 10th minute, the French midfielder doubled the advantage for AC Milan, finishing from a corner delivery to make it 2-0 and leave Inter Milan stunned just minutes after Pulisic’s opener.

Milan came into the derby in fifth place with 18 points, seven behind league leaders Inter, who were unbeaten and sat on 25 points after nine matches. A win would help the Rossoneri close that gap in the standings and could change the mood around the club after a difficult week.

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Inter Milan pulls one back, but Moreira extends the lead

Inter Milan responded in the 22nd minute to cut the deficit and bring the Derby della Madonnina back to life. Alessandro Bastoni rose to head home from a corner, making it 2-1 and giving the Nerazzurri a lifeline after Milan’s fast start. The goal came after Pulisic and Rabiot had put the Rossoneri two goals up in the first 10 minutes.

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The hope did not last long for the league leaders. In first-half stoppage time, Moreira, who had set up Pulisic’s opener, restored Milan’s two-goal cushion with a free kick that went over the wall and past Inter goalkeeper Martinez, making it 3-1 at San Siro before halftime.

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With the score at 3-1, Milan are in command of the derby, but the second half still has plenty to offer. Inter, unbeaten and at the top of the table, will push to get back into a match that slipped away from them just before the break, while Amorim’s side will look to hold on to their advantage in one of the biggest nights of their season.