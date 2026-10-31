Is Raphinha playing today? Projected lineups for Barcelona vs Alaves in 2026-27 LaLiga season Matchday 11

Hansi Flick is expected to field Raphinha to lead the home side’s attack Barcelona host Alaves at a moment when both sides need to settle themselves after uneven weeks, and this one looks lopsided on paper before a ball is kicked. For this game,to lead the home side’s attack

Barcelona lost 1-2 to Real Madrid on October 25, but that followed wins of 5-2 over Betis on October 17 and 3-0 over Getafe on October 10. The Clasico defeat snapped a run of attacking form that had produced eight goals in two matches. A win here would put that setback behind them and keep the pressure on at the top of the table.

Alaves have not won in their last three outings, drawing 1-1 with Malaga on October 23 after back-to-back losses, 1-2 to Celta Vigo on October 18 and 1-2 to Atlético on October 10. The draw at least stopped the bleeding after consecutive defeats. Quique Flores will want his side to show the same resilience against a Barcelona team desperate to bounce back.

Barcelona projected lineup

Hansi Flick sets Barcelona up in a 4-3-3 with Joan García in goal behind a back line of Brian Fariñas Pérez, Pau Cubarsí, Frenkie De Jong and João Cancelo. Pedri, Fermín López and Rodri make up the midfield three, giving the team control in possession, while Lamine Yamal and Raphinha provide width either side of Karim Adeyemi through the middle. The absences of Andreas Christensen, Eric García, Xavi Espart, Dani Olmo, Roony Bardghji and Juan Hernández leave Flick short of options in defense and in reserve attacking depth, but the projected XI still carries plenty of quality going forward.

Barcelona projected starting XI (4-3-3): Joan García, Brian Fariñas Pérez, Pau Cubarsí, Frenkie De Jong, João Cancelo, Pedri, Fermín López, Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi. Coach: Hansi Flick.

Alaves projected lineup

Quique Flores lines Alaves up in a 4-4-2, with Antonio Sivera in goal and a back four of Hugo Novoa, Facundo Tenaglia, Ville Koski and Jonny Otto. Ángel Hidalgo, Pablo Ibáñez, Antonio Blanco and Abde Rebbach form the midfield bank of four, feeding a forward partnership of Lucas Boyé and Toni Martínez. Facundo Garcés and Mikel Rodríguez are both out, which thins out Flores’ options at the back and in midfield against a Barcelona side set to dominate the ball.

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Alaves projected starting XI (4-4-2): Antonio Sivera, Hugo Novoa, Facundo Tenaglia, Ville Koski, Jonny Otto, Ángel Hidalgo, Pablo Ibáñez, Antonio Blanco, Abde Rebbach, Lucas Boyé, Toni Martínez. Coach: Quique Flores.