How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

|WHO
|AC Milan vs Inter Milan
|WHAT
|Serie A
|WHEN
|3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, CBS Sports Golazo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
AC Milan vs Inter Milan: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
|1-1
|August 5, 2026
|Club Friendlies
|AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
|1-0
|March 8, 2026
|Serie A
|Inter Milan vs. AC Milan
|0-1
|November 23, 2025
|Serie A
|Inter Milan vs. AC Milan
|0-3
|April 23, 2025
|Coppa Italia
|AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
|1-1
|April 2, 2025
|Coppa Italia
|AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
|1-1
|February 2, 2025
|Serie A
|Inter Milan vs. AC Milan
|2-3
|January 6, 2025
|Super Cup
|Inter Milan vs. AC Milan
|1-2
|September 22, 2024
|Serie A
|AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
|1-2
|April 22, 2024
|Serie A
|Inter Milan vs. AC Milan
|5-1
|September 16, 2023
|Serie A
2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 10
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inter Milan
|9
|+15
|25
|2
|Lazio
|9
|+15
|25
|3
|Roma
|9
|+15
|21
|4
|Como 1907
|9
|+9
|20
|5
|AC Milan
|9
|+7
|18
|6
|Frosinone
|9
|+8
|17
|7
|Napoli
|9
|+6
|14
|8
|Juventus
|9
|+1
|14
|9
|Torino
|9
|+0
|13
|10
|Cagliari
|9
|-5
|13
|11
|Bologna
|9
|+0
|11
|12
|Atalanta
|9
|-1
|11
|13
|Genoa
|9
|-5
|10
|14
|Lecce
|9
|-9
|9
|15
|Sassuolo
|9
|-8
|8
|16
|Monza
|9
|-6
|7
|17
|Udinese
|9
|-9
|5
|18
|Fiorentina
|9
|-10
|5
|19
|Parma
|9
|-10
|5
|20
|Venezia FC
|9
|-13
|3
All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Bologna vs. Monza
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Udinese vs. Roma
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|1:00 PM
|AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|3:45 PM
|Como 1907 vs. Venezia FC
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|6:30 AM
|Lazio vs. Cagliari
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Frosinone vs. Torino
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Lecce vs. Genoa
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Juventus vs. Napoli
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|2:45 PM
Details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- AC Milan will face Inter Milan on Saturday, October 31, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
- Fubo, Telemundo will carry the AC Milan vs Inter Milan game in the United States.
- AC Milan lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.