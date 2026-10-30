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How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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AC Milan vs Inter Milan
© Getty ImagesAC Milan vs Inter Milan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO AC Milan vs Inter Milan
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, CBS Sports Golazo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AC Milan host Inter Milan on Saturday, October 31 in Serie A coming off a rough week. They lost 2-4 to Bologna last Tuesday, a result that followed a 2-0 win over Udinese and a 0-3 defeat to Bournemouth. The form has been up and down, and this derby gives them a chance to settle things before the month closes out. A win would steady the ship after conceding four goals in their last match.
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Inter Milan arrive in much better shape. They beat Venezia 2-0 on October 28, following a 2-1 win over Fiorentina and a 1-0 result against Shakhtar Donetsk. Three straight wins have Inter Milan riding momentum into the derby, and they will look to carry that form across the city.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan 1-1 August 5, 2026 Club Friendlies
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan 1-0 March 8, 2026 Serie A
Inter Milan vs. AC Milan 0-1 November 23, 2025 Serie A
Inter Milan vs. AC Milan 0-3 April 23, 2025 Coppa Italia
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan 1-1 April 2, 2025 Coppa Italia
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan 1-1 February 2, 2025 Serie A
Inter Milan vs. AC Milan 2-3 January 6, 2025 Super Cup
Inter Milan vs. AC Milan 1-2 September 22, 2024 Serie A
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan 1-2 April 22, 2024 Serie A
Inter Milan vs. AC Milan 5-1 September 16, 2023 Serie A

2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 10

# Team P GD Pts
1 Inter Milan 9 +15 25
2 Lazio 9 +15 25
3 Roma 9 +15 21
4 Como 1907 9 +9 20
5 AC Milan 9 +7 18
6 Frosinone 9 +8 17
7 Napoli 9 +6 14
8 Juventus 9 +1 14
9 Torino 9 +0 13
10 Cagliari 9 -5 13
11 Bologna 9 +0 11
12 Atalanta 9 -1 11
13 Genoa 9 -5 10
14 Lecce 9 -9 9
15 Sassuolo 9 -8 8
16 Monza 9 -6 7
17 Udinese 9 -9 5
18 Fiorentina 9 -10 5
19 Parma 9 -10 5
20 Venezia FC 9 -13 3
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All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET)
Bologna vs. Monza Saturday, October 31, 2026 10:00 AM
Udinese vs. Roma Saturday, October 31, 2026 1:00 PM
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan Saturday, October 31, 2026 3:45 PM
Como 1907 vs. Venezia FC Sunday, November 1, 2026 6:30 AM
Lazio vs. Cagliari Sunday, November 1, 2026 9:00 AM
Frosinone vs. Torino Sunday, November 1, 2026 9:00 AM
Lecce vs. Genoa Sunday, November 1, 2026 12:00 PM
Juventus vs. Napoli Sunday, November 1, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • AC Milan will face Inter Milan on Saturday, October 31, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
  • Fubo, Telemundo will carry the AC Milan vs Inter Milan game in the United States.
  • AC Milan lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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