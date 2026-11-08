How to watch Inter Milan vs Como 1907 match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

|WHO
|Inter Milan vs Como 1907
|WHAT
|Serie A
|WHEN
|12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, CBS Sports Golazo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Inter Milan vs Como 1907: last 9 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Inter Milan vs. Como 1907
|3-2
|April 21, 2026
|Coppa Italia
|Como 1907 vs. Inter Milan
|3-4
|April 12, 2026
|Serie A
|Como 1907 vs. Inter Milan
|0-0
|March 3, 2026
|Coppa Italia
|Inter Milan vs. Como 1907
|4-0
|December 6, 2025
|Serie A
|Como 1907 vs. Inter Milan
|0-2
|May 23, 2025
|Serie A
|Inter Milan vs. Como 1907
|2-0
|December 23, 2024
|Serie A
|Como 1907 vs. Inter Milan
|2-3
|July 24, 2012
|Club Friendlies
|Inter Milan vs. Como 1907
|4-0
|March 16, 2003
|Serie A
|Como 1907 vs. Inter Milan
|0-2
|November 3, 2002
|Serie A
2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 11
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lazio
|10
|+16
|28
|2
|Roma
|11
|+21
|27
|3
|Inter Milan
|10
|+13
|25
|4
|Como 1907
|10
|+10
|23
|5
|AC Milan
|10
|+9
|21
|6
|Frosinone
|11
|+9
|20
|7
|Juventus
|10
|+3
|17
|8
|Bologna
|11
|+2
|17
|9
|Cagliari
|11
|-5
|16
|10
|Napoli
|10
|+4
|14
|11
|Torino
|11
|-2
|14
|12
|Genoa
|10
|-4
|13
|13
|Atalanta
|10
|-4
|11
|14
|Lecce
|11
|-10
|10
|15
|Fiorentina
|10
|-8
|8
|16
|Parma
|11
|-8
|8
|17
|Sassuolo
|11
|-13
|8
|18
|Monza
|10
|-7
|7
|19
|Venezia FC
|11
|-13
|6
|20
|Udinese
|11
|-13
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Torino vs. Lecce
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Cagliari vs. Frosinone
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Parma vs. Bologna
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Roma vs. Sassuolo
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|2:45 PM
|Napoli vs. Lazio
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|6:30 AM
|Monza vs. Atalanta
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Genoa vs. AC Milan
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Inter Milan vs. Como 1907
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Fiorentina vs. Juventus
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|2:45 PM
Details on how to watch
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Summary
- Inter Milan will face Como 1907 on Sunday, November 8, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
- Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will carry the Inter Milan vs Como 1907 game in the United States.
- Inter Milan lead the head-to-head with 8 wins in their last 9 meetings.