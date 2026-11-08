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How to watch Inter Milan vs Como 1907 match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Nico Paz of Como 1907
© AlamyNico Paz of Como 1907
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Milan vs Como 1907 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter Milan vs Como 1907
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, CBS Sports Golazo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Inter Milan host Como 1907 on Sunday, November 8 in Serie A action. Inter enter on a strong note after thrashing Feyenoord 3-0 on November 3, a result that followed a 1-3 loss to Milan on October 31. Before that setback, they beat Venezia 2-0 on October 28, showing their form has been mixed but productive in front of goal. A home win here would steady things after the derby defeat and keep Inter close to the top of the table.
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Como arrive in red-hot form, having routed Lens 9-1 on November 4 after a narrow 1-0 win over Venezia on November 1. Those results followed a 3-1 victory over Torino on October 27, giving Como three straight wins heading into this trip to Milan. Their attacking output in the Lens game stands out as a season-high mark, and they will look to carry that confidence into a tough away fixture. This match represents a real test of whether Como’s surge can hold up against one of Serie A’s traditional powers.

Inter Milan vs Como 1907: last 9 meetings

In their last 9 meetings, Inter Milan have won 8 and Como 1907 have not won any, with 1 draw.
Match Score Date Competition
Inter Milan vs. Como 1907 3-2 April 21, 2026 Coppa Italia
Como 1907 vs. Inter Milan 3-4 April 12, 2026 Serie A
Como 1907 vs. Inter Milan 0-0 March 3, 2026 Coppa Italia
Inter Milan vs. Como 1907 4-0 December 6, 2025 Serie A
Como 1907 vs. Inter Milan 0-2 May 23, 2025 Serie A
Inter Milan vs. Como 1907 2-0 December 23, 2024 Serie A
Como 1907 vs. Inter Milan 2-3 July 24, 2012 Club Friendlies
Inter Milan vs. Como 1907 4-0 March 16, 2003 Serie A
Como 1907 vs. Inter Milan 0-2 November 3, 2002 Serie A

2026-27 Serie A standings before Matchday 11

# Team P GD Pts
1 Lazio 10 +16 28
2 Roma 11 +21 27
3 Inter Milan 10 +13 25
4 Como 1907 10 +10 23
5 AC Milan 10 +9 21
6 Frosinone 11 +9 20
7 Juventus 10 +3 17
8 Bologna 11 +2 17
9 Cagliari 11 -5 16
10 Napoli 10 +4 14
11 Torino 11 -2 14
12 Genoa 10 -4 13
13 Atalanta 10 -4 11
14 Lecce 11 -10 10
15 Fiorentina 10 -8 8
16 Parma 11 -8 8
17 Sassuolo 11 -13 8
18 Monza 10 -7 7
19 Venezia FC 11 -13 6
20 Udinese 11 -13 5
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All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET)
Torino vs. Lecce Saturday, November 7, 2026 9:00 AM
Cagliari vs. Frosinone Saturday, November 7, 2026 9:00 AM
Parma vs. Bologna Saturday, November 7, 2026 12:00 PM
Roma vs. Sassuolo Saturday, November 7, 2026 2:45 PM
Napoli vs. Lazio Sunday, November 8, 2026 6:30 AM
Monza vs. Atalanta Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Genoa vs. AC Milan Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Inter Milan vs. Como 1907 Sunday, November 8, 2026 12:00 PM
Fiorentina vs. Juventus Sunday, November 8, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Inter Milan vs Como 1907 and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Inter Milan will face Como 1907 on Sunday, November 8, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
  • Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will carry the Inter Milan vs Como 1907 game in the United States.
  • Inter Milan lead the head-to-head with 8 wins in their last 9 meetings.
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