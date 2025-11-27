Trending topics:
2026 World Cup ticket mania breaks expectations again: FIFA confirms record-shattering demand surge

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

TRIONDA, the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© FIFA/XTRIONDA, the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 2026 World Cup is still months away, yet the rush to secure seats has already reached a level FIFA has never experienced before. The organization has confirmed staggering new figures for ticket sales, igniting conversation across North America and beyond. With demand rising at a historic pace, FIFA now prepares for the next phase of its ticketing cycle as global interest continues to intensify. What those numbers look like remains part of the intrigue that has swept through the fanbase—an unprecedented boom that the international governing body itself describes as unmatched in the tournament’s modern era.

Ticket sales to date have been driven heavily by fans in the tournament’s three host nations. According to FIFA’s official release, supporters in the United States, Canada, and Mexico—“in that order”—have purchased the largest share so far. Behind them, interest has surged in England, Germany, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Argentina, and France, adding to a global wave that now spans 212 countries and territories.

The next major step arrives on December 11, when FIFA opens the third sales window: the Random Selection Draw. This phase is the first opportunity for fans to apply for tickets to specific fixtures, once the group-stage matchups are announced during the Final Draw on December 5 in Washington, D.C.

This application window remains open until January 13, 2026, and unlike first-come ticketing formats, FIFA emphasizes that entry timing is irrelevant. Fans seeking tickets must create a FIFA ID, then select matches, categories, and quantities—all within household limits. Applications may be fully successfulpartially successful, or unsuccessful, with charges applied automatically in February.

Argentina star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners’ Trophy.

Record broken before round three even starts

As of late November 2025, more than two million tickets have already been sold, and this has happened before the third stage of sales has even opened. These astonishing figures were confirmed publicly in multiple statements, including FIFA’s own summary: “With excitement mounting ahead of the Final Draw… nearly two million tickets have now been sold for the groundbreaking tournament.”

The scale of demand reflects a historic event. The 2026 edition will be the first World Cup featuring 48 teams, expanding from the long-established 32-team structure. As of now, 42 nations have secured qualification, with the remaining places to be filled in the coming months. The opening match in Mexico City is now fewer than 200 days away.

While most remaining opportunities come through the Random Selection Draw, FIFA has also outlined later windows. A last-minute sales phase will open closer to June 2026, offering any residual inventory on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be hospitality packages—already priced as high as $2,500—which remain available through FIFA’s official provider, On Location.

