Russia reportedly comes up with bizarre idea for alternative 2026 FIFA World Cup: What is it and which teams would be able to play?

By Martina Alcheva

World Cup trophy

Russia’s exclusion from FIFA and UEFA competitions has forced its national team into an unusual limbo, unable to participate in qualifiers, continental tournaments, or the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now, as political negotiations continue in the background and as the countdown to the 48-team World Cup intensifies, reports suggest a surprising move in Moscow’s soccer circles.

Apparently, there is talk that Russia has a wild plan for a parallel 2026 World Cup. So, what exactly is it, and which nations would be eligible to participate? The question has begun circulating with increasing frequency, but the details remain deliberately murky — and the proposal, if executed, would test global soccer’s political and sporting boundaries.

Since February 2022, Russia has been barred from all FIFA and UEFA competitions, a sanction imposed after the military invasion of Ukraine. As a result, under coach Valeri Karpin, the national team has spent nearly three years restricted to friendlies against non-UEFA opponents.

Their exile has led to an odd competitive landscape. The Sbornaya is unbeaten in 21 friendlies, but the quality has varied dramatically — from victories against Iran and Bolivia to an 8-0 win over Cuba and an 11-0 win over Brunei. Its last appearance in a FIFA competition was at the 2018 World Cup, which it hosted, before being removed from the 2022 tournament and blocked from entering 2026 qualifying.

Russia national team

The historical weight is significant: Russia (and previously the Soviet Union) has appeared in 11 World Cups, reaching the semifinals in 1966 and the quarterfinals as recently as 2018. But since the ban, their route back into the global soccer ecosystem has narrowed dramatically. In the meantime, though, Russia is preparing something far more provocative.

World Cup 2026: Updated list of the 42 teams already qualified after the November FIFA break

The curious idea: Parallel tournament to 2026 World Cup

Midway through planning, the RFU has floated a striking concept:
a parallel international tournament held during the 2026 World Cup, staged in Russia and limited to national teams that failed to qualify for FIFA’s showpiece event. Multiple outlets, including 365Scores, BSN Sports, andLa Derecha Diario, first reported this proposal.

According to the reports, the tournament would be short, involve eight to twelve national teams, and be played in four stadiums from the 2018 World Cup. The idea is partly sporting, partly symbolic: “The initiative aims to draw attention to the situation with FIFA sanctions and achieve their subsequent removal,” reported 365Scores. It would also serve Russia’s aim of maintaining visibility while showcasing its infrastructure and capacity to organize global events.

Alejandro Gomez of Argentina walks past the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy.

Beyond goals: The ultimate unbreakable record Cristiano Ronaldo could shatter at 2026 World Cup to eclipse Lionel Messi’s legacy forever

The teams that could feature

The plan — still unofficial — has been widely discussed in international media. The proposal suggests inviting national teams that have missed out on the expanded 48-team World Cup. Names reported across outlets include:

  • Russia
  • Serbia
  • Greece
  • Chile
  • Peru
  • Venezuela
  • Nigeria
  • Cameroon
  • China
  • Armenia

However, despite the intrigue, major challenges stand in the way, as there is no confirmation from the RFU yet. What’s more, there’s no guarantee nations will participate. In addition, there are the FIFA-related legitimacy questions and the likely scheduling conflicts with the actual World Cup.

