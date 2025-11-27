Christian Pulisic shockingly surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A legacy: Milan star breaks ex-Juventus ace’s massive record stat, 23 games faster

Christian Pulisic and Cristiano Ronaldo have built their reputations in very different soccer worlds. Still, their names now intertwine in a way few would have predicted when the American first arrived in Serie A. And while the early story of Milan this season revolves around resilience, form, and a side rediscovering its identity, one headline stands above all: Pulisic has eclipsed a major Ronaldo Serie A record—and he did it far earlier than the Portuguese icon.

Pulisic’s transformation under Massimiliano Allegri has been one of the league’s defining narratives. The American forward is no longer just the promising winger from Dortmund or the inconsistent attacker from Chelsea. At San Siro, he has become the heartbeat of the attack, the go-to match-winner, and increasingly the symbol of a club that has demanded decisive contributions from its stars.

His winner in the latest Derby della Madonnina told another chapter of that story. With the Rossoneri hanging in the balance, Pulisic stepped up again, scoring from close range and sealing a 1-0 victory that shifted both momentum and standings. The goal, his seventh of the season and fifth in Serie A, further confirmed what many already sensed: Pulisic isn’t simply in form—he is the club’s most dangerous attacking weapon.

The American star’s record in high-stakes matches is no longer anecdotal—it is statistical. And since his arrival, no player in the Italian top flight has recorded more total goal involvements than Pulisic, who sits at 48 across the last three seasons—tied with Lautaro Martinez and ahead of every striker in the league. That consistency built the platform for the milestone that now places him above Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tweet placeholder

see also Hatchet buried? USMNT greats Landon Donovan and Tim Howard shock fans with new jaw-dropping Christian Pulisic verdict, and even bring Lionel Messi into it

The hidden record revealed

Pulisic has not just revived his career in Italy—he has reshaped Milan’s identity. And now, he has broken a Ronaldo record along the way. In fact, data shows that the 27-year-old has already registered more Serie A assists than Cristiano Ronaldo did during his entire Juventus spell—and he reached the mark in 23 fewer games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The numbers are taken from Transfermarkt, which records Ronaldo at 21 assists in 98 Serie A matches. Pulisic’s assist against Napoli on October 29 brought him to 22 assists in just 75 league appearances at the time, surpassing the Portuguese great far earlier than anyone imagined. And he achieved this despite missing three weeks of the current season with injury.

Player Serie A Club Assists Games Played Christian Pulisic AC Milan 22 (as of October 2025) 75 (reached 22 assists in 75) Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 21 98