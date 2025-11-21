Gianni Infantino makes bold five-word 2026 World Cup claim about Lionel Messi’s role: FIFA president shockingly forgets about Cristiano Ronaldo



The debate over Lionel Messi’s future at the 2026 World Cup continues to gather intensity, and this week it took a dramatic twist. FIFA president Gianni Infantino, speaking at the 2025 Ole Summit, delivered a bold message about Messi’s place in soccer history. Yet the statement was shrouded in mystery, introduced through a curious five-word claim that Infantino highlighted, astonishingly overlooking an equally historic reality involving Cristiano Ronaldo. The omission has since sparked discussion across the global game and raised questions about what the governing body truly expects from two of its biggest icons.

Infantino used the Ole Summit platform to praise Argentina’s consistency and excellence, offering warm words for a side that, according to him, has “maintained such a high standard over an extended period.” In comments reproduced by TyC Sports, the FIFA chief said: “Congratulations to the Argentine national team for maintaining such a high standard over an extended period and successfully qualifying for the 2026 North American World Cup.”

He continued by stressing his wish to see Messi extend his record-breaking journey. “I hope Messi can participate in his sixth World Cup, which would bring joy to everyone,” he said. The emphasis was striking not just for its admiration but also for its ambition. Messi, now 38, has featured in five consecutive World Cups, beginning in 2006 and culminating with his crowning glory in Qatar 2022. Infantino not only celebrated that run—he elevated it.

Later in the event, Infantino shifted his focus to Messi’s influence in the United States, calling the Inter Miami forward “a recognized and respected idol” in a sporting landscape traditionally dominated by American soccer, basketball, and baseball. What he added next became the center of intrigue: “I look forward to seeing Leo Messi play in his sixth World Cup. This is an unprecedented event, which only confirms the historic nature of next year’s World Cup.”

Lionel Messi and Gianni Infantino

Through the five-word claim – “This is an unprecedented event” — Infantino’s point was crystal clear. Messi reaching a sixth World Cup would be a unique moment in soccer history. Or would it?

Cristiano Ronaldo: The forgotten sixth appearance

Because almost simultaneously, and with far less fanfare from FIFA’s top office, Cristiano Ronaldo secured qualification for his own sixth World Cup. Portugal’s 9-1 victory over Armenia ensured their spot at the 2026 tournament. Ronaldo, suspended after a red card against Ireland, was not on the pitch, yet his path toward the sixth appearance was confirmed.

While Infantino painted Messi’s potential participation as unmatched, reality tells another story. Ronaldo not only matched Messi’s tally—he is on track to play his own record-setting sixth World Cup, having already declared that 2026 will be his last.

The Portuguese forward has remained clear about his timeline. In a recent appearance, he said, “Definitely, yes. I’m gonna be 41 years old, and I think it will be the moment.” The suspension that currently hangs over him—possibly two or three matches—does not affect qualification and will not be served in friendlies. Portugal’s work is done, and Ronaldo is heading to the global stage again.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

Two legends, one stage, and an unexpected contrast

The contrast is stark: Infantino framed Messi’s potential sixth appearance as historic, unique, and unprecedented, yet Ronaldo has simultaneously reached the same milestone. Portugal’s qualification ensures that next summer, if both superstars remain fit, the world will witness something never before seen—two icons, each in their sixth World Cup, playing side by side in a tournament jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Argentine recently called the 1994 World Cup a turning point for American soccer, adding in previous interviews that the 2026 edition “will be something extraordinary.” His significance in the U.S. continues to grow, both commercially and culturally.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, keeps adding layers to his legacy. Already the European Championship winner, Nations League champion, and leading scorer in World Cup qualifying history, he stands ready to extend an international career whose longevity edges into the mythical.