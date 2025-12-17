Trending topics:
2026 World Cup controversy erupts as Nigeria files complaint with FIFA seeking playoff disqualification

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.
The 2026 World Cup is fast approaching, but controversy continues to surround the qualification process. With six spots still available to complete the expanded 48-team field, FIFA has received a formal complaint from Nigeria seeking the disqualification of one of the teams currently involved in the playoff stage.

After edging Nigeria in the AFCON qualifying playoffs, DR Congo earned the right to compete for a World Cup berth through the intercontinental playoff. However, a complaint filed by Nigeria, joined by another national federation, now threatens Congo’s hopes of reaching the tournament in North America.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has submitted a complaint to FIFA alleging the use of between six and nine ineligible players during last month’s playoff match. Cameroon has reportedly filed a similar protest, also questioning the eligibility of several DR Congo players.

Nigeria’s claim centers on players born in Europe who later switched national allegiances to represent DR Congo. The argument is based on the Democratic Republic of Congo’s constitution, which does not allow dual nationality, a provision that Nigeria argues conflicts with FIFA regulations governing national team eligibility.

After defeating Nigeria on penalties following a 1-1 draw on November 16, DR Congo secured a place in the FIFA intercontinental playoffs. The team is set to face the winner of New Caledonia vs. Jamaica for a spot at the World Cup, though that opportunity is now under threat pending FIFA’s ruling.

FIFA to review case ahead of playoff stage

With 42 teams already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, the March international window will determine the final six participants. Two playoff berths are reserved for CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, CAF, and the AFC, while UEFA will fill the remaining four. The semifinals are scheduled for March 26, with finals set for March 31.

Nigeria is now expected to await FIFA’s decision before the playoffs take place, as the governing body looks to avoid further controversy involving player eligibility. FIFA has previously taken decisive action in similar cases prior to critical qualification stages.

In 2013, Cape Verde qualified for the playoffs against Tunisia for a place at the 2014 World Cup, but were later disqualified after fielding Fernando Varela despite an unserved suspension. FIFA awarded Tunisia the spot — a precedent that underscores the seriousness of Nigeria’s current complaint.

