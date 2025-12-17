2026 World Cup prize money will be 50% higher than Qatar 2022: How much will FIFA distribute?

The 2026 World Cup, the most important sporting event on the planet, is drawing closer. As the key moment approaches, major details continue to be revealed by FIFA. This time, the organization has confirmed the exact amount of money that will be distributed.

“The FIFA Council approved a record-breaking financial contribution of USD 727 million to be distributed as a result of the FIFA World Cup 2026,” the world soccer governing body announced on Wednesday in a statement published on its official website.

Of that impressive total, the majority—approximately USD 655 million—will be distributed as prize money among the 48 participating teams. That figure represents a 50% increase compared to the amount FIFA awarded for the same purpose at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Much of that increase is tied to the tournament’s expanded format, as the World Cup will feature 48 teams instead of 32 beginning in 2026.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be groundbreaking in terms of its financial contribution to the global football community,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino when the new figures were revealed.

How will the money be distributed at the 2026 World Cup?

The USD 655 million FIFA announced as prize money will be distributed among the 48 teams competing in the World Cup. Naturally, the team that wins the tournament will receive the largest financial reward. However, all participating teams will earn prize money, with substantial amounts that vary depending on how far each team advances.

Below is the breakdown of prize money for the 2026 World Cup:

Champions: USD 50 million

Runners-up: USD 33 million

Third place: USD 29 million

Fourth place: USD 27 million

Fifth–eighth place: USD 19 million

Ninth–16th place: USD 15 million

17th–32nd place: USD 11 million

33rd–48th place: USD 9 million

In addition to those amounts, FIFA will also provide an equal contribution of USD 1.5 million to each of the 48 teams to help cover preparation costs. “This means that all participating member associations are guaranteed at least USD 10.5 million each for their participation in next year’s tournament,” FIFA explained in its statement.

What comes next on the road to the World Cup?

With prize money announced and ticket prices for each match already confirmed, fewer details remain to be revealed ahead of the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. That does not mean, however, that all issues have been resolved.

In fact, one of the most important pending matters is purely sporting. With less than six months remaining before the tournament begins, the full list of qualified teams has not yet been finalized. Those spots will be decided during the March international break.

On one side, the final four European representatives will emerge from their respective playoff paths. Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic, and Ireland will compete for a spot in Group A; Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, and Bosnia and Herzegovina will battle for a place in Group B; Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, and Kosovo will fight for qualification into Group D; and the final place in Group F will be decided among Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, and Albania.

Meanwhile, the intercontinental playoffs will determine the final two qualified teams. Iraq, Bolivia, or Suriname will join Group I, while DR Congo, New Caledonia, and Jamaica will compete for a spot in Group K.

