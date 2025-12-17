Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Report: Inter Miami make U-turn on potential Robert Lewandowski signing ahead of 2026 MLS season

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.
© Alex Caparros/Elsa/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

In the midst of a roster rebuild following their 2025 Major League Soccer title, Inter Miami find themselves surrounded by speculation and rumors. The most eye-catching of them all involves Robert Lewandowski, given the global stature of his name in the world of soccer.

For several days, reports have suggested a possible move by the Polish striker to the reigning MLS champions, with some outlets even claiming that the Herons were actively looking for a home in Miami for Lewandowski.

However, the club’s direction now appears to be completely different. Inter Miami have no intention of signing Robert Lewandowski,” Sport reported on Wednesday. “The club led by David Beckham has completely ruled out this option.”

One of the main reasons behind that decision, according to the Spanish outlet, has to do with the type of signings the Herons are currently targeting. “The profile of the Polish striker does not fit Inter’s sporting plans, as they are looking for a different kind of addition for the coming seasons,” Sport added.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski’s contract with Barcelona runs through June 30, 2026.

Suarez and Lewandowski do not appear compatible

One key obstacle to a potential move for Robert Lewandowski to Inter Miami is tied to the club’s current roster options. At center forward, head coach Javier Mascherano already has a top-level striker who is in the final stage of his professional career.

Advertisement
Not only Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami: Robert Lewandowski’s future might take a new stance as another MLS side is chasing him

see also

Not only Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami: Robert Lewandowski’s future might take a new stance as another MLS side is chasing him

Luis Suarez recently renewed his contract with the Herons and will remain with the team for at least one more season. As a result, it is hard to imagine Lewandowski joining the squad, as opportunities for both players to feature regularly—alongside Lionel Messi—would be limited.

That situation is clearly linked to Lewandowski’s age. At 37, he is approaching the end of his career, and it is unclear how many more years of elite-level production he has left. That factor has not stopped the Herons in the past, as they signed players such as Messi, Alba, Busquets, and Suarez to strengthen the squad. However, stacking too many veterans at once—especially in the same area of the field, like the attack—does not appear to be a smart strategy.

Could Lewandowski remain in Barcelona?

While speculation around Lewandowski’s future has intensified in recent months, it is not guaranteed that he will leave Barcelona once the 2025–26 season comes to an end. In fact, the Catalan side now has a potential ace up its sleeve if it wants to keep him.

Advertisement

La Liga recently approved changes to its financial regulations that will take effect immediately. One of the most significant measures is a type of “wild card” that allows each club to renew the contract of one player without being subject to financial controls, as long as the salary does not exceed 8% of the Squad Cost Limit.

This rule, which can be used once per season for a single player, could fit Barcelona’s needs perfectly. Year after year, the club has struggled to finalize its squad due to long-standing financial issues. If Barcelona choose to renew Lewandowski’s contract, this mechanism would give them added flexibility at the negotiating table.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not only Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami: Robert Lewandowski’s future might take a new stance as another MLS side is chasing him

Not only Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami: Robert Lewandowski’s future might take a new stance as another MLS side is chasing him

After his shaky start to the season at Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski's future remains up in the air as the Spanish side is unsure whether to offer a renewal. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have emerged as a top contender for his arrival, but another MLS side would be following his signing.

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski together? Inter Miami’s transfer call on Barcelona ace could rewrite MLS history, and it all hinges on Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski together? Inter Miami’s transfer call on Barcelona ace could rewrite MLS history, and it all hinges on Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi, the face of Inter Miami’s project, continues to redefine what soccer looks like in the United States, while Robert Lewandowski remains one of Europe’s most prolific No.9s despite approaching the twilight of his career. Elsewhere, Luis Suarez stands at a crossroads, his future uncertain as Inter Miami reshapes its attack.

Robert Lewandowski takes a step on his future: The Polish striker’s agent meets with Barcelona to clarify his intentions

Robert Lewandowski takes a step on his future: The Polish striker’s agent meets with Barcelona to clarify his intentions

Robert Lewandowski continues to be one of Barcelona's most important players, but his future is quite uncertain. Due to the delay in renewing his contract, the Polish striker's agent has met with the club to express his intentions.

2026 World Cup controversy erupts as Nigeria files complaint with FIFA seeking playoff disqualification

2026 World Cup controversy erupts as Nigeria files complaint with FIFA seeking playoff disqualification

Another controversy has surrounded the 2026 World Cup, as now Nigeria has submitted a complain to FIFA to push for the disqualification of a national team in the playoffs stage.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo