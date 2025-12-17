Report: Inter Miami make U-turn on potential Robert Lewandowski signing ahead of 2026 MLS season

In the midst of a roster rebuild following their 2025 Major League Soccer title, Inter Miami find themselves surrounded by speculation and rumors. The most eye-catching of them all involves Robert Lewandowski, given the global stature of his name in the world of soccer.

For several days, reports have suggested a possible move by the Polish striker to the reigning MLS champions, with some outlets even claiming that the Herons were actively looking for a home in Miami for Lewandowski.

However, the club’s direction now appears to be completely different. “Inter Miami have no intention of signing Robert Lewandowski,” Sport reported on Wednesday. “The club led by David Beckham has completely ruled out this option.”

One of the main reasons behind that decision, according to the Spanish outlet, has to do with the type of signings the Herons are currently targeting. “The profile of the Polish striker does not fit Inter’s sporting plans, as they are looking for a different kind of addition for the coming seasons,” Sport added.

Robert Lewandowski’s contract with Barcelona runs through June 30, 2026.

Suarez and Lewandowski do not appear compatible

One key obstacle to a potential move for Robert Lewandowski to Inter Miami is tied to the club’s current roster options. At center forward, head coach Javier Mascherano already has a top-level striker who is in the final stage of his professional career.

Luis Suarez recently renewed his contract with the Herons and will remain with the team for at least one more season. As a result, it is hard to imagine Lewandowski joining the squad, as opportunities for both players to feature regularly—alongside Lionel Messi—would be limited.

That situation is clearly linked to Lewandowski’s age. At 37, he is approaching the end of his career, and it is unclear how many more years of elite-level production he has left. That factor has not stopped the Herons in the past, as they signed players such as Messi, Alba, Busquets, and Suarez to strengthen the squad. However, stacking too many veterans at once—especially in the same area of the field, like the attack—does not appear to be a smart strategy.

Could Lewandowski remain in Barcelona?

While speculation around Lewandowski’s future has intensified in recent months, it is not guaranteed that he will leave Barcelona once the 2025–26 season comes to an end. In fact, the Catalan side now has a potential ace up its sleeve if it wants to keep him.

La Liga recently approved changes to its financial regulations that will take effect immediately. One of the most significant measures is a type of “wild card” that allows each club to renew the contract of one player without being subject to financial controls, as long as the salary does not exceed 8% of the Squad Cost Limit.

This rule, which can be used once per season for a single player, could fit Barcelona’s needs perfectly. Year after year, the club has struggled to finalize its squad due to long-standing financial issues. If Barcelona choose to renew Lewandowski’s contract, this mechanism would give them added flexibility at the negotiating table.