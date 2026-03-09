2026 World Cup intercontinental playoffs face possible setback as Iraq requests postponement from FIFA

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11, with just six spots remaining in the 48-team field to be decided during the March international window in matches hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada. But the playoff process has hit a significant snag, with Iraq formally requesting a postponement from FIFA.

The Iraqi national team was scheduled to travel to Monterrey, Mexico, to compete for a World Cup berth in an intercontinental playoff against the winner of the Suriname-Bolivia tie on March 31. However, a combination of logistical hurdles has put the trip in serious jeopardy, with players and staff unable to secure their visas and the Iraqi transport ministry closing the country’s airspace amid the ongoing tensions in the region.

Speaking to CNN, Iraq head coach Graham Arnold laid out the scope of the challenges his team is facing: “If the match is held in Mexico, we will face difficulties leaving Baghdad. About 60% of my players play inside Iraq, and all of the backroom staff live in Iraq. The medical staff live in Qatar, and we are currently facing difficulties obtaining Mexican visas.“

With the playoff being Iraq’s only scheduled March fixture, a preparation camp in Houston had been planned to help the squad adjust to the time zone, weather and conditions ahead of the game. That plan has since been scrapped entirely. “My first plan before all of this was to hold a small preparation camp in the United States to adapt to the time difference, the weather and the conditions there. But all of that has now been cancelled, as the preparation camp has been cancelled because we cannot leave Baghdad,” Arnold said.

With the Iraqi government’s airspace restrictions creating a hard deadline, FIFA and relevant authorities have been in ongoing communication to find a workable path forward: “The communication with FIFA officials has been very good, as well as with the federation. We are dealing with it step by step and day by day. It has been stressful, and there have been many sleepless nights as we try to organize the planning properly, but it is very difficult to do that while the airspace in Baghdad, where many of the players and staff are located, will not reopen until April 1.“

Alternatives still being weighed

With the Iraqi government showing no flexibility on the airspace closure, both FIFA and the national team are exploring alternatives to avoid a postponement that could create downstream complications for World Cup planning. One proposal put forward by the Iraqi federation itself is to push the March 31 playoff to the May/June window, immediately ahead of the tournament.

“I believe FIFA should make a quick decision on this matter, because the current situation is a little unfair considering what we will have to go through. If we cannot get there, Suriname can play against Bolivia, and we can play against the winner directly before the World Cup in America, so that we can prepare properly and do everything required to achieve success,” coach Arnold stated.

FIFA also floated an alternative of its own: traveling overland from Baghdad to Istanbul, Turkey, and then catching a connecting flight to Mexico. That option has not been well received within the Iraqi camp, with Arnold making clear he has no intention of putting his players through a 25-hour journey through areas directly affected by the conflict.

In the meantime, Bolivia and Suriname are set to play their semifinal on March 26 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, a result that will determine Iraq’s potential opponent. With the playoff winner set to be placed in Group I alongside France, Senegal and Norway, FIFA and all parties involved are working against the clock to find a resolution, with fewer than four weeks remaining until the scheduled match date.