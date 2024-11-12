FIFA has officially announced that the highly-anticipated draw for the expanded 2025 Club World Cup will take place on December 5 in Miami, United States. The upcoming edition of the tournament, scheduled for June and July 2025, will feature 32 teams, marking a significant shift from previous formats and attracting both excitement and criticism. The tournament will take place across 12 US stadiums, with Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium set to host the opening match, while other venues will span both the East and West Coasts.

The draw event, scheduled to commence at 1:00 PM local time on December 5, will be streamed live on FIFA.com, FIFA+, and various international platforms. FIFA describes this tournament as the “greatest, most inclusive, and merit-based global club competition in history,” although much remains uncertain, from operational details to potential sponsors and viewership.

This year’s competition will consist of eight groups of four teams, with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout stages. Unlike past tournaments, the new format will include no third-place match, making the final showdown on July 13 the tournament’s defining moment. Inter Miami, starring Lionel Messi, has been designated to open the tournament on June 15 at the Hard Rock Stadium, underscoring the commercial draw of Messi’s influence on the event.

Last qualifier to be determined

Although 31 teams have already secured their spots, the final participant will be the winner of the upcoming Copa Libertadores final on November 30 in Buenos Aires, which pits Atletico Mineiro against Botafogo. Top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Al-Hilal, Boca Juniors, and River Plate have already confirmed their place in the lineup, bringing international anticipation to the forefront.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, announced the initial structure, affirming that the expanded tournament will now run every four years. This format is intended to echo the global appeal and competitive structure of the World Cup, and the organization is yet to name a host country for the subsequent edition in 2029.

Players’ concerns over exhaustion and scheduling conflicts

While the tournament’s broadened format seeks to enhance the global footprint of club football, it has been met with mounting criticism from players and managers. Many voice concerns over player fatigue and the burden of additional fixtures in an already demanding schedule. Top managers, including Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, have openly criticized the increased workload, with Guardiola questioning FIFA’s mandate that teams field their “strongest players.”

In October, Guardiola expressed his frustration, stating, “Who are the strongest players? Which ones? Will FIFA tell me which players are stronger than the other ones? I don’t understand that“. Such comments reflect a growing frustration shared by others in the football community, who feel that FIFA’s scheduling demands are unsustainable.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, a Spanish midfielder for Manchester City, highlighted players’ growing dissatisfaction, warning that they’re on the brink of striking due to the crowded calendar. He noted, “In my humble opinion, it’s too much,” underscoring the collective sentiment among elite players. Support from players’ unions like FIFPro and the Association of World Leagues has further amplified the concern, with some groups approaching the European Commission to review FIFA’s expanding tournament demands.