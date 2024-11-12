Manchester United is reportedly in pursuit of a major signing, with reports indicating a £107 million transfer bid set aside for a prolific striker who could revive their scoring capacity. The choice of player is notable not only for his established credentials but also for his popularity among Premier League followers, and he isn’t the typical emerging talent or untested star. United’s recent history with managers and recruits suggests a renewed direction under Ruben Amorim, the newly appointed head coach, who aims to reinforce the team with a reliable, high-impact forward.

The appointment of Ruben Amorim as United’s manager followed a tumultuous season start under Erik ten Hag, which saw United lagging in the Premier League standings. Ruud van Nistelrooy stepped in temporarily, steadying the team’s performance until Amorim’s arrival from Sporting Lisbon, where he has consistently demonstrated his tactical expertise and success. Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation has proven effective, but he requires a striker who can capitalize on this system to lead United’s scoring efforts.

Currently, the Red Devils’ front line has shown gaps in consistency, particularly with recent signings Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. The two forwards, though talented, have yet to meet expectations. Hojlund has scored only twice, and Zirkzee, acquired from Bologna, has managed a single goal. With high hopes for these players now dimming, Amorim is reportedly considering alternatives to strengthen United’s attack.

Search beyond Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP initially seemed a logical choice for Amorim, given their connection from his time at Sporting. Gyokeres boasts an impressive scoring record in Portugal, making him a sought-after talent across European clubs. However, it appears that Gyokeres is not Amorim’s immediate pick, with United’s new co-owners, INEOS, indicating they are open to other options. Amorim’s demands are clear: he wants a proven forward with Premier League experience.

Halfway through the season, Harry Kane’s name has surfaced as the mystery striker United is after. The 31-year-old, who moved to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur last year, had previously been pursued by United and is one of the few forwards with a formidable record in the Premier League. Despite achieving individual success, including a staggering 61 goals in 61 matches for Bayern, Kane may be open to returning to the English league. For United, acquiring a striker of Kane’s caliber would represent a significant boost in both experience and reliability.

According to Spanish sources relayed by El Nacional, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are both willing to offer around £107 million to secure Kane’s transfer from Bayern. PSG, still looking to replace Kylian Mbappe, views the 31-year-old as a prime candidate for the job. United, however, may have a tactical edge, given Kane’s desire to chase Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League scoring record, where he currently ranks second and needs 47 more goals to overtake Shearer.

What Kane’s arrival could mean for United

If the deal goes through, the proposed transfer fee for Kane would surpass United’s current record, set in 2016 with the acquisition of Paul Pogba for £89 million. United’s existing forwards have come at significant expense, with £72 million for Hojlund and £36.5 million for Zirkzee, but neither player has delivered the expected results. A transfer for Kane would effectively double down on United’s commitment to strengthen their attacking lineup.

Harry Kane has continued his stellar form at Bayern, netting 44 goals in his debut season and already scoring 17 this campaign. For Amorim, Kane would bring precisely the qualities United currently lacks: a reliable, top-tier scorer who thrives in high-pressure situations. This isn’t merely a short-term solution but potentially the key to solidifying United’s ambitions under Amorim’s leadership. Kane’s arrival could serve as both a scoring boost and a morale lift, adding credibility and leadership to a team seeking to return to the Premier League’s top ranks.