Barcelona‘s injury list is growing as Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old sensation, has been ruled out for three weeks due to an ankle injury. Following the recent injury announcement of star striker Robert Lewandowski, the absence of Yamal, one of Barcelona’s standout players this season, raises questions about the club’s offensive depth. Reports from Sport suggest that Barcelona may turn to promising talent Toni Fernandez as a replacement.

Yamal’s absence is a significant setback for the Blaugrana. After a stellar start to the season, the young winger’s performance has been critical to the team’s success, and his absence on Sunday in their 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad was felt deeply. According to Barcelona, “Tests performed on the morning of Monday, November 11, have revealed that Lamine Yamal has a grade 1 syndesmosis injury in his right ankle”. Thus, Sport adds that he will be out of action until December.

This setback means Yamal will be unavailable for Spain’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches and will likely miss the club’s first match after the international break against Celta Vigo. Since his recovery has stretched to the full three weeks, he will also miss games against Brest in the Champions League and Las Palmas in La Liga.

Barcelona’s dependency on Yamal has been evident in his absence. In their only two domestic losses this season—against Osasuna (4-2) and Real Sociedad—Yamal either didn’t start or was unavailable. This pattern highlights the importance of Yamal’s role, especially as Hansi Flick faces challenging fixtures in both domestic and international competitions.

Toni Fernandez: Rising talent ready to fill gap

Barcelona’s injury struggles are opening doors for other young talents, notably Toni Fernandez, a 16-year-old midfielder who has captured the attention of the coaching staff. Fernandez, a versatile left-footed playmaker, was identified as a promising talent by coach Hansi Flick during the preseason. Despite his youth, Fernandez has demonstrated remarkable technical ability, vision, and playmaking skills that stand out even among Barcelona’s seasoned players.

Fernandez’s performances with Barca Atletic have further proven his readiness to step up to the first team, but his progress has been hampered by an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined. However, according to Sport, the young star is expected to return to full fitness in the coming weeks, potentially aligning with Yamal’s absence.

What’s ahead for Barcelona?

As both Lewandowski and Yamal recover, Barcelona faces the challenge of maintaining their offensive momentum without two of their key players. Lewandowski is expected to return sooner, likely in time for the November 23 clash against Celta Vigo, but Yamal’s status remains uncertain. With an expected return date around December 4 against Mallorca, Barcelona must rely on the remaining squad members and emerging talent to bridge the gap.

Toni Fernandez’s return could prove timely for Barcelona, especially if he fully regains his form. While he might not be a direct replacement for Yamal’s wing-based play, his creative capabilities can add an innovative dimension to Barcelona’s attack, possibly easing the pressure off their star forwards. As Fernandez awaits his full debut, the team will be hoping he can continue developing and, eventually, contribute significantly when needed.

With two young talents in Yamal and Fernandez potentially leading Barcelona’s future offense, the club may emerge from this challenging period with newfound strength and depth. The coming weeks will be a test of Barcelona’s resilience and of the readiness of their younger talents to take on greater responsibility.