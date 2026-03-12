Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo encouraging injury update sends Christian Pulisic and USMNT warning ahead of Portugal’s pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendly

By Martina Alcheva

© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

Uncertainty briefly surrounded Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese superstar suffered a muscle injury at the end of February, but a new update has provided hope ahead of important international friendlies. With Portugal preparing for key matches as part of its build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the fitness of the captain has become a major talking point, particularly with a high-profile meeting looming against Christian Pulisic and the United States men’s national soccer team.

Ronaldo’s injury came during his campaign with Al‑Nassr, where he remains the central figure in the club’s push for the Saudi Pro League title. The 41-year-old forward immediately began treatment and rehabilitation in Spain, prompting concern about whether he would be able to return in time for Portugal’s upcoming fixtures.

The injury occurred on February 28 during Al-Nassr’s match against Al‑Fayha, when Ronaldo suffered a muscle problem in his right thigh. Following the incident, the superstar traveled to Madrid to continue his recovery with a personal physiotherapist. Images published by the Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola showed Ronaldo using a specialized recovery device designed to accelerate muscle healing.

The device — a Cryo Sport boot produced by the recovery technology brand AVACR7, which Ronaldo invested in back in 2022 — covers the entire leg and combines cryotherapy with compression therapy.

Injury more serious than anticipated

Despite early hopes that the injury was minor, Jorge Jesus, the head coach of Al-Nassr, confirmed that the problem turned out to be more significant than initially expected. Speaking about the situation, the Portuguese manager explained why Ronaldo had traveled to Spain for treatment. “Cristiano’s injury is more serious than we first thought,” Jesus said. “The injury requires treatment in Madrid with the professional who works with Cristiano. We hope he returns quickly to help the team.”

Saudi medical specialists noted on X (formerly Twitter) that muscle injuries of this type can vary significantly in recovery time. A mild strain may require one to three weeks, while a more serious tear can sideline a player for four to eight weeks. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested that Ronaldo could miss up to four weeks, which raised concerns about his availability for Portugal’s international schedule.

Portugal recieves positive update

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his recovery timeline, Ronaldo is reportedly determined to return in time to represent Portugal during the upcoming international break. According to A Bola’s report, his objective is to join the Portugal national team’s training camp at the end of March, a development that would allow him to participate in the preparation for Portugal’s upcoming friendlies.

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

This update is considered an encouraging sign for the Selecao’s coaching staff, who are closely monitoring the captain’s condition as they prepare for matches that form part of the team’s long-term preparation for the 2026 World Cup. If Ronaldo successfully rejoins the squad, it would significantly boost Roberto Martinez’s attacking options and also set up a potential clash with the United States and their star winger Christian Pulisic.

Portugal is scheduled to face Mexico and the United States during the March international window. The latter match carries particular intrigue, as it would pit Ronaldo against Pulisic, the captain of the American side and one of the most recognizable players in the country’s soccer history.

