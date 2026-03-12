Trending topics:
Argentina have one key condition for Finalissima venue selection, reveals Scaloni's assistant Pablo Aimar

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Argentina icon Pablo Aimar and head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Days are passing and the calendar is beginning to create pressure regarding the selection of the venue for the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina. In that context, Pablo Aimar, Lionel Scaloni’s assistant, shared details about the main concern the staff have regarding the staging of the match.

The Finalissima was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. However, the political conflicts in the Middle East in recent weeks have cast doubt on the viability of organizing a sporting event of that magnitude there right now.

Amid speculation about a possible change of venue, Aimar gave an interview to Cadena 3 during an Argentine Football Association event and was asked about where the clash with Spain will be played.

“We still don’t know,” admitted the former midfielder and current Scaloni assistant. Regarding Argentina’s preference among the potential venues, Aimar delivered a clear message: “Wherever it is safe. We want to play it, as long as it can happen.”

The Finalissima will be one of Argentina's last games before the 2026 World Cup.

Those comments reveal Argentina’s main concern at the moment: the safety of both national teams, as well as the fans who attend the match, is above any other consideration, even sporting ones, that might be made right now.

Spain FA president reveals Finalissima vs. Messi's Argentina most likely to move away from Qatar

Spain FA president reveals Finalissima vs. Messi’s Argentina most likely to move away from Qatar

Argentina reportedly rejected a possible venue

Beyond Pablo Aimar’s comments, negotiations between Argentina and Spain, which obviously also involve CONMEBOL and UEFA, have been complicated so far. With Qatar now almost ruled out for the reasons mentioned earlier, Europe appears to be the main alternative.

In particular, the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is the proposed option with the best chance of hosting the match. However, reports indicate that Argentina have rejected the possibility of playing Spain at Real Madrid’s stadium. The reason seems clear: it would not be a neutral venue, so they prefer other options outside Spain.

Aimar says it’s not time to think about the World Cup yet

During the same interview with Cadena 3, Pablo Aimar was asked whether Argentina already have their minds set on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins in three months in North America and will see them face Algeria, Austria and Jordan in the group stage.

There’s still time for that,” Aimar admitted. “There are matches, leagues and things happening minute by minute in soccer. So nobody is thinking about anything else. Things keep happening and, when the World Cup comes around, it will come.”

