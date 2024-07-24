Manchester United has revealed a 29-man squad for their upcoming summer friendlies in the United States. The Red Devils have already kicked off their preseason preparations with recent games in Norway and Scotland. Nevertheless, they will next travel across the pond to play a trio of matches Stateside.

United will fly to Los Angeles on Wednesday as it gets ready to face familiar foe Arsenal on Saturday, July 27th. The fixture is at SoFi Stadium, an arena in the L.A. area currently co-owned by Arsenal majority shareholder Stan Kroenke.

The Red Devils are then scheduled to play Spanish side Real Betis at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego four days later. Snapdragon, a mobile tech platform under the Qualcomm Technologies umbrella, recently became an official partner of United. The club will then finish off their U.S. tour against fellow Premier League side Liverpool on August 3rd.

Exciting teen prospect included in the traveling squad

United’s traveling squad has Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and new signing Leny Yoro. The young defender came from French side Lille for around $67 million. The move only just officially wrapped up last week. Yet, the budding star will feature on the trip.

Fans of the historic English club will certainly be interested in catching a first glimpse of the highly-rated youngster. However, United supporters will have to wait to see Joshua Zirkzee. The striker was recently brought in as well, but is currently on summer vacation.

Along with the now former Bologna forward, eight other United stars have also not traveled with the team. Altay Bayindir, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Pellistri and Luke Shaw are all still taking time away from the pitch.

The players recently participated in either Euro 2024 or Copa America 2024 earlier this summer. It remains unclear if any of these players will eventually join up with their teammates in the States.

Tyrell Malacia is also absent from the roster. The defender is, however, currently rehabbing an injury and will remain in Manchester to receive ongoing necessary treatment.

Star duo also named in the squad despite rumors of potential exit

Although the team has omitted several stars from the traveling squad, there were also two notable inclusions as well. Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho are traveling with their current teammates to the United States. Future plans for the duo remain up in the air at the moment.

McTominay is attracting interest from multiple clubs across Europe. Fulham has already seen a $22 million offer rebuffed by United brass. The Cottagers will return with another proposal. Nevertheless, United is not actively pursuing a sale of the Scotland international.

Sancho previously looked certain to depart the Red Devils this summer. The attacker spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Despite playing fairly well, the German side opted against securing a permanent deal for the star. Paris Saint-Germain is expressing interest in Sancho, but the French club has not yet formally submitted an offer.

Manchester United traveling squad for US summer friendlies

Tom Heaton, Demot Mee, Andre Onana, Radek Vitek; Harry Amass, Rhys Bennett, Jonny Evans, Will Fish, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Sam Murray, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Leny Yoro; Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Christian Eriksen, Hannibal, Jack Fletcher, Sam Mather, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Maxi Oyedele, James Scanlon; Antony, Amad Diallo, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Ethan Wheatley.

