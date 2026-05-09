Germany on alert: World Cup rivals Ivory Coast get boost as Inter’s Yoan Ange Bonny passes on France

Ivory Coast will be part of Group E at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face Germany, Ecuador, and Curacao. For that challenge, they will be able to count on Inter Milan forward Yoan Ange Bonny, who turned down the chance to represent France.

“Inter striker Yoan Ange Bonny will represent Ivory Coast and not France with immediate effect, decision made,” Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday through a post on his official X account.

Born on October 25, 2003, in Aubervilliers, France, but of Ivorian descent, Bonny had the opportunity to choose either national team at the international level. In fact, he represented France at youth level through the U-21 category.

However, upon reaching senior level, the 22-year-old forward had to make a definitive decision, considering FIFA allow players to switch national teams during their youth careers but are far more restrictive with senior players. In that context, Bonny chose to embrace his family roots.

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Ivory Coast receive boost ahead of the World Cup

Yoan Ange Bonny’s first opportunity to join the Ivory Coast national team came earlier this year, when head coach Emerse Fae included him in the preliminary squad for friendlies against South Korea and Scotland during the March FIFA international break.

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From that point on, the striker began the administrative process with FIFA to become eligible to represent the African nation ahead of the 2026 World Cup. His addition could prove significant for Fae’s squad, which will face the challenge of advancing from a group featuring Germany as the clear favourites, with Ecuador and Ivory Coast battling just below them.

Now, Bonny will need to earn a place in the final 26-man roster, which is expected to include several high-level stars who have been part of the national team in recent years. Among them are Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande, Nicolas Pepe, Franck Kessie, Simon Adingra, and Seko Fofana.

Bonny’s performances

Bonny’s hopes of being part of Ivory Coast’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are backed by his recent performances at club level. After standing out with Parma over four seasons, the forward joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2025, where he has recorded seven goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, and the UEFA Champions League.

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