Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Germany on alert: World Cup rivals Ivory Coast get boost as Inter’s Yoan Ange Bonny passes on France

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Inter Milan forward Yoan Ange Bonny and Germany star Joshua Kimmich.
© Marco Luzzani/Sona Maleterova/Getty ImagesInter Milan forward Yoan Ange Bonny and Germany star Joshua Kimmich.

Ivory Coast will be part of Group E at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face Germany, Ecuador, and Curacao. For that challenge, they will be able to count on Inter Milan forward Yoan Ange Bonny, who turned down the chance to represent France.

“Inter striker Yoan Ange Bonny will represent Ivory Coast and not France with immediate effect, decision made,” Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday through a post on his official X account.

Born on October 25, 2003, in Aubervilliers, France, but of Ivorian descent, Bonny had the opportunity to choose either national team at the international level. In fact, he represented France at youth level through the U-21 category.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

However, upon reaching senior level, the 22-year-old forward had to make a definitive decision, considering FIFA allow players to switch national teams during their youth careers but are far more restrictive with senior players. In that context, Bonny chose to embrace his family roots.

Tweet placeholder

Ivory Coast receive boost ahead of the World Cup

Yoan Ange Bonny’s first opportunity to join the Ivory Coast national team came earlier this year, when head coach Emerse Fae included him in the preliminary squad for friendlies against South Korea and Scotland during the March FIFA international break.

Advertisement
FIFA president Gianni Infantino faces new 2026 World Cup crisis as Iran agrees to participate only if seven demands are met

see also

FIFA president Gianni Infantino faces new 2026 World Cup crisis as Iran agrees to participate only if seven demands are met

From that point on, the striker began the administrative process with FIFA to become eligible to represent the African nation ahead of the 2026 World Cup. His addition could prove significant for Fae’s squad, which will face the challenge of advancing from a group featuring Germany as the clear favourites, with Ecuador and Ivory Coast battling just below them.

Now, Bonny will need to earn a place in the final 26-man roster, which is expected to include several high-level stars who have been part of the national team in recent years. Among them are Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande, Nicolas Pepe, Franck Kessie, Simon Adingra, and Seko Fofana.

Bonny’s performances

Bonny’s hopes of being part of Ivory Coast’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are backed by his recent performances at club level. After standing out with Parma over four seasons, the forward joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2025, where he has recorded seven goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, and the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
‘There are other favorites in better form’: Messi names six teams to challenge Argentina at 2026 World Cup

‘There are other favorites in better form’: Messi names six teams to challenge Argentina at 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi spoke about Argentina’s chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Havertz ruled out of Arsenal’s Champions League clash vs Atletico: Does it affect his World Cup hopes?

Havertz ruled out of Arsenal’s Champions League clash vs Atletico: Does it affect his World Cup hopes?

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, Kai Havertz has been ruled out of the UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

2026 FIFA World Cup heartbreak for Germany as Serge Gnabry confirms injury blow: Who could Julian Nagelsmann take as his replacement?

2026 FIFA World Cup heartbreak for Germany as Serge Gnabry confirms injury blow: Who could Julian Nagelsmann take as his replacement?

The mood around the German national team has shifted dramatically after Serge Gnabry delivered devastating news that he will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving Julian Nagelsmann with a major decision to make ahead of the tournament.

Germany dealt major blow as Serge Gnabry likely out for 2026 World Cup with season-ending injury

Germany dealt major blow as Serge Gnabry likely out for 2026 World Cup with season-ending injury

Serge Gnabry is all but ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Germany national team.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo