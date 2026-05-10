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How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Hyunjun Yang of Celtic
© Zak Mauger/Getty ImagesHyunjun Yang of Celtic
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Celtic vs Rangers on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Celtic vs Rangers
WHAT Scottish Premiership
WHEN 7:00am ET / 4:00am PT • Saturday, May 10, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and CBS Sports Network
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Heart of Midlothian may have cracked the door wide open in the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership title race after settling for a draw against Motherwell, leaving Hearts on 77 points and just four clear of defending champions Celtic.

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Now, all eyes shift to the latest edition of the Old Firm rivalry, where Celtic has a golden opportunity to tighten the race with a massive result in this game. Rangers, meanwhile,remain long shots in the championship picture, the stakes are still enormous at Ibrox, with pride, bragging rights, and the chance to derail Celtic’s title push fueling one of soccer’s fiercest rivalries.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Celtic vs Rangers and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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