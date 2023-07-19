Do you count yourself amongst the ranks of the Tartan Army? Our Scotland national team TV Schedule has the information on where and how to watch their games.

Scotland don’t have much major success in their long history. But their status as one of the four teams of the United Kingdom, and the joint-oldest national team in the world, gives them a special place in world football.

Where can I watch the Scotland match?

First game: November 30, 1872 (Draw vs England in Partick)

Manager: Steve Clarke

Best World Cup finish: Group Stage (Eight Times)

Best European Championship Finish: Group Stage (Three times)

Scotland TV schedule and streaming links

For games in the European Championship (Euros), FOX Sports holds the English rights through 2028. The FOX family of networks includes FOX (over-the-air), FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes.

Some of these games, though, will be exclusively shown on the streaming service Fubo. Austria’s status as a second-tier national side may see their games take this route, depending on the opponent. Other games that can fall into this category are some Euro qualifiers and certain UEFA Nations League matches, as well as select friendlies.

TelevisaUnivision have the Spanish-language rights, which means in the US games game be found on Univision and TUDN, with many games also streaming on ViX or ViX+.

If Scotland qualifies for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, those games will be on FOX (English) and Telemundo/Peacock (English).

Watch Scotland on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Scotland National Team History

Scotland, along with neighbors England, are the oldest national teams in the world. The two sides’ 0-0 draw in November of 1872 was actually the very first official international football match ever played.

Scotland have played over a century and a half of soccer, but unfortunately have no major trophies to show for it.

Like England, Wales, and Ireland, Scotland did not enter in the first three FIFA World Cups. Their first appearance came in 1954, and they’ve made seven additional trips to the biggest tournament since. This includes five consecutive appearances from 1974-1990.

However, Scotland have never advanced past the first (group) stage of the World Cup. On three of those occasions (1974, 1978, and 1982), goal difference as all that kept them from the knockout stage.

The Euros are a similar exercise in futility. The Scots have only qualified on three occasions (1992, 1996, and 2020), and have advanced past the group round in none of them.

However, they can boast some success closer to home. The British Home Championship competition was contested between the four British home nations between 1884-1984. Scotland won the competition outright 24 times, and shared top honors on 17 more occasions. That puts them only behind England in the all-time rankings for the tournament.

In the UEFA Nations League, Scotland have earned a place in the top level, League A, for the 2024-2025 edition. This comes after winning promotions from League C in 2019 and League B in 2023.

Celtic and Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish leads Scotland for most all-time appearances (102) and goals (30 – tied with Denis Law).

SCOTLAND news and feature stories

Latest Scotland News



Photo: Imago