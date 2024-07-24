Real Madrid, historically and contemporarily recognized as the world’s most successful club, have once again demonstrated their unmatched prowess both on and off the pitch. Under the stewardship of President Florentino Perez and coach Carlo Ancelotti, the club has reached unprecedented heights. However, recent developments suggest their dominance extends beyond the field.

Real Madrid has set a new benchmark in the financial realm of soccer. The historic side confirmed it has become the first in history to surpass $1 billion in revenue. This staggering figure represents a 27% increase from the previous season. It is a testament to the club’s effective management and global appeal. Revenue, in this context, encompasses all income streams, including sales, prize money, sponsorship deals, turnover, and other earnings throughout the season.

It’s crucial to note that this figure represents total income rather than net profit. Several factors have contributed to the club’s outstanding financial performance; most notably their acquisition of Kylian Mbappe, one of the most marketable players globally. Even the mere association with Mbappe has amplified the club’s visibility and commercial appeal, translating into substantial financial gains.

What are key drivers of Madrid’s financial success?

Los Blancos’ financial achievements are multifaceted. The club’s domestic and international triumphs significantly boosted competition prize money. The modernization of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium also played a crucial role. Despite the stadium not yet operating at its full revenue-generating capacity, it has already contributed considerably to the club’s income. This implies that the forthcoming seasons could see even greater financial returns as the stadium’s full potential is realized.

Perez’s vision and strategic planning have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. His commitment to prudent financial management, coupled with strategic player signings and infrastructural investments, have solidified Real Madrid’s position as a global powerhouse.

While the club’s financial health is robust, Perez and Ancelotti’s eventual departure is an inevitable reality that Madrid fans must brace for. The duo’s contributions have been monumental, ensuring the club is well-prepared for the future. Their decisions have laid a solid foundation that will likely sustain Real Madrid’s dominance in both soccer and financial spheres long after their tenure ends.

The financial report shows Real Madrid shatters revenue record

The financial report for the 2023-24 season paints a vivid picture of Real Madrid’s economic prowess. The club’s operating income (before the sale of fixed assets) reached $1.1 billion. This has made them the first soccer club to exceed the billion-dollar mark. Despite the Bernabeu not being fully operational, Real Madrid managed to achieve this milestone, indicating a bright financial future.

The club also reported a net profit of $17.3 million, a 32% increase from the previous season. This consistent profitability, even in a challenging economic environment marked by widespread losses among major European clubs, underscores Real Madrid’s exceptional management. As the financial statement notes, all business lines, except for broadcasting, have seen growth.

The renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu, which will be fully completed in the 2024-25 season, is expected to further enhance the club’s revenue streams. The stadium’s increased capacity and improved commercial operations will likely contribute to even greater financial success.

In addition to infrastructure, sponsorship deals have also played a pivotal role. The multi-year partnership with HP, which saw the US technology firm become the club’s first sleeve sponsor, exemplifies the club’s strategic approach to commercial growth.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.