How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal in USA: 2025/26 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch West Ham vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO West Ham vs Arsenal WHAT English Premier League WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, May 10, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

With the Premier League title within their grasp, Arsenal travels to the London Stadium for a high-stakes clash against a desperate West Ham side fighting for survival. After Manchester City dropped points, the Gunners now hold a five-point lead at the top of the table. The mission is clear: win their remaining three games, and a 22-year wait for the league crown will be over. The urgency is palpable as Mikel Arteta‘s squad looks to take another massive step toward a historic championship.

For West Ham, the stakes are just as high but at the opposite end of the table. The Hammers are mired in a brutal relegation battle, sitting just one point shy of safety. A morale-crushing defeat last weekend has amplified the pressure, making this home fixture a must-not-lose scenario. Facing the league leaders is a monumental task, but with their Premier League status on the line, expect West Ham to fight with everything they have to secure a season-defining result.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two clubs enter this fixture on wildly different trajectories. Arsenal is on the verge of its most successful season in decades, chasing a potential Premier League and Champions League double. After a slight wobble in April, the Gunners have roared back to form with dominant victories. In stark contrast, West Ham is in a perilous position, with their recent 3-0 loss to Brentford highlighting their struggle for consistency and leaving fans fearing the worst.

The tactical battle will likely pit Arsenal‘s defensive juggernaut against West Ham‘s counter-attacking threat. The Gunners boast the best defensive record in the league, built on a foundation of physicality and organization that has conceded just 0.61 goals per game. Their proficiency from set-pieces, with a league-high 21 goals, provides a crucial weapon. West Ham will look to stay compact and exploit any lapses in concentration on the break, relying on the individual brilliance of Jarrod Bowen to create opportunities.

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Motivation could not be simpler for either side. For Arsenal, every match is a final as they look to close out the title race and avoid any late drama. For West Ham, every point is precious in their bid to escape the drop zone. The desperation of Nuno Espírito Santo‘s team, combined with their strong home form—unbeaten in their last six league games at the London Stadium—makes them a dangerous opponent for a title-chasing side that cannot afford a slip-up.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Arsenal has had the upper hand in this fixture, but West Ham has proven capable of pulling off upsets. The Gunners have won three of the last five encounters, while the Hammers have claimed two surprising victories, both of which came on the road at the Emirates Stadium.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Arsenal secured a comfortable 2-0 victory, completely neutralizing West Ham‘s attack and limiting them to zero shots on target. Recent meetings have also included some explosive scorelines, with Arsenal winning 5-2 and 6-0 in two of their last three trips to the London Stadium, demonstrating their ability to dominate this matchup away from home.

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Despite the potential for goals, the last two head-to-head games have produced just three goals in total, suggesting a trend towards tighter affairs. Arsenal‘s defense has been formidable, keeping two clean sheets in the last five meetings. However, with an average of 3.6 goals per game across those same five matches, the potential for an open, high-scoring contest remains, especially given the immense pressure on both teams.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Arsenal is managing a few key injuries heading into this crucial match, while West Ham benefits from a fully available squad for their fight for survival.

The hosts have a clean bill of health, a significant boost for Nuno Espírito Santo as he prepares for the title chasers. Having all key players available gives West Ham the best possible chance to field a competitive side, though their healthy squad has not recently translated into positive results on the road.

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Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, will be without Jurriën Timber and Mikel Merino due to injury. A new concern is midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly, who picked up a knock in the midweek Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. His potential absence could see Martin Zubimendi step into the starting lineup alongside Declan Rice.

West Ham Projected XI (4-4-1-1):

Hermansen; Diouf, Disasi, Mavropanos, Walker-Peters; Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Bowen; Felipe; Castellanos.

This formation allows West Ham to remain defensively solid while relying on the pace and creativity of Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville on the flanks. Felipe will operate in the space behind the main striker, tasked with linking midfield and attack to create chances against Arsenal‘s disciplined backline.

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Arsenal Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Raya; Hincapie, Saliba, Gabriel, Mosquera; Zubimendi, Rice; Eze, Odegaard, Saka; Gyokeres.

Arsenal‘s setup is built around their rock-solid defense and the creative engine of Martin Odegaard in midfield. With Zubimendi likely filling in, the Gunners maintain their physical presence in the middle of the park. The attacking trio of Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, and Viktor Gyokeres provides the firepower needed to break down a deep-lying West Ham defense.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream on DirecTV Stream. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including web browsers, smartphones (iOS and Android), tablets, and smart TVs such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

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In addition to the Premier League, a subscription to DirecTV Stream gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can stream leagues like La Liga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga, as well as major cup tournaments and international fixtures.

A monthly subscription to [Streaming Platform] costs just $69.99/mo. This plan gives you full access to all live matches, on-demand replays, and exclusive studio content without any long-term commitment, so you can cancel at any time.

Beyond soccer, the platform offers a diverse library of entertainment. Subscribers can enjoy a vast selection of movies, TV series, and original programming, along with live coverage of other major sports, making it a comprehensive streaming package.

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SEE MORE: Premier League on TV and streaming

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