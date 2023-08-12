Follow Los Verdiblancos in La Liga and beyond with our Real Betis TV schedule.

Betis are one of only a small handful of clubs from outside the cities of Madrid or Barcelona to have won a Spanish top league title.

Real Betis TV Schedule

Real Betis on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, August 13 01:30 PM ET Villarreal vs. Real Betis ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes , ESPN Deportes , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream

Sunday, August 20 03:30 PM ET Real Betis vs. Atlético Madrid ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1907

Stadium: Estadio Benito Villamarín

Manager: Manuel Pellegrini

Spanish top-flight titles: 1 (1935)

Spanish Copa del Rey titles: 3 (1977, 2005, 2022)

Best European finish: Cup Winners’ Cup Quarterfinals (1978, 1998)

Where Can I Watch the Real Betis Match?

You can catch each and every La Liga match on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The Copa del Rey can be found on the service as well.

Each weekend, most LaLiga games are simulcast on ESPN Deportes. So you don’t necessarily need an ESPN+ subscription to watch Betis if you already have a TV service that carries ESPN Deportes.

Watch Real Betis on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Real Betis’ exploits in Europe can be found on Paramount+ (Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League). To watch these games in Spanish, tune to Univision, UniMás, TUDN and/or ViX.

Real Betis History

Betis were founded as España Balompié in September 1907. “Balompié” translates literally to “football” in the original Spanish, which predates the use of the now more common term “fútbol”.

One year later, the club became known as “Sevilla Balompié”, and in 1914, merged with Betis Football Club. That same year, the patronage of King Alfonso XIII resulted in the current name of Real Betis Balompié being adopted. “Betis” comes from the Roman name Baetis, the river that travels through Seville and name of the Roman province.

Originally a blue club, the origins of the now-familiar green and white colors of Betis have an interesting story. The tale goes that club co-founder and captain Manuel Ramos made some connections while studying in Scotland. Supposedly, he contacted Celtic, and obtained some of their green and white fabric to make kits for Betis. Green and white also happened to be the colors of the flag of Andalusia (where Seville is located). He turned Celtic’s horizontal hoops 90°, and Betis’ green and white stripes were born.

The only top tier title for Betis to date is their 1935 La Liga triumph.

A decade of decline followed, leading to a stint in the third tier. But despite the lower standing, fan support remained strong, even at away matches.

With titles in La Liga (1), the Segunda (7) and Tercera (1) Divisións, Betis hold the unique distinction as the only Spanish club to have won the league title in each of the top three tiers.

Especially in recent decades, the club bounces in and out of European competition. The highest overall level they’ve reached is the group stage of the 2006 Champions League. But they’ve also made the UEFA Cup/Europa League round of 16 and the quarterfinals of the Cup Winners’ Cup on multiple occasions.

The 60,000-seat Estadio Benito Villamarín is the biggest stadium in the city of Seville. Open in 1929, it hosted Brazil’s wins over Scotland and New Zealand in the 1982 FIFA World Cup. It is located only about 2 miles away from rival Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

As of 2020, notable Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini has led the club from the sidelines.

Real Betis News

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).