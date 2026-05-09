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Patrick Kluivert defends Real Madrid players ahead of match against his former club Barcelona

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Kluivert defended the players
© Robertus Pudyanto/Getty ImagesKluivert defended the players

There has not been a season to remember for either Spanish club in terms of trophies. The only one that could still change that is Barcelona, who are about to win La Liga. Real Madrid did not win a single title, but former player Patrick Kluivert defended them in an interview with Erem News.

Kluivert said: “I don’t know what is going on at Real Madrid. When a manager leaves and another one arrives, a certain instability is created. It’s normal. They still have great players and can achieve good things, but this season some things were missing. They are human beings and football players, not robots.”

The Dutch former player was referring more to the managerial changes than to the internal scandal. However, it was still somewhat surprising given the expectations at a club like Real Madrid. For the former Barcelona player, the dismissal of Xabi Alonso in the middle of the season could be the reason they are not celebrating titles.

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Kluivert uncertain about Barcelona’s potential forwards

One of the big summer questions for the club is how they will strengthen their attack because there is still plenty of doubt about who will play as the number 9. Robert Lewandowski could leave, so transfer rumors are starting to pick up.

Lewandowski may leave in the summer (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Lewandowski may leave in the summer (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Many players can be offered to the club, although Barcelona look like they are trying everything they can to get Julián Álvarez. Those are both strong options, with Kluivert not putting one above the other.

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Kluivert said: “I don’t know what Lewandowski is going to do. He’s fantastic. He has a great impact in the dressing room; he’s one of my favorites. There are also talks about Álvarez, who is special and is playing well for Atletico Madrid. We’ll see what happens in that position.”

Kluivert supports Hansi Flick

The speculation that Hansi Flick could stay long term may soon become reality. Under the German manager, Barcelona have become a force in Europe again even though they were not able to win the Champions League. Flick also has Kluivert’s support to stay.

Kluivert said: “It would be something really good if Flick continues. He’s doing a fantastic job, getting excellent results and showing a great connection with the team. The manager has also given opportunities to the young players, which is very important to the club.”

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