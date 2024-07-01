If the loss against Panama was any preview of the USA, Monday night’s game against Uruguay will be a wild struggle. It is not just the USMNT’s last chance to advance in the Copa America. Monday night’s game could be the last meaningful contest against teams outside North America until the 2026 World Cup. Should Gregg Berhalter’s side lose to Uruguay, it faces elimination from this year’s Copa America.

Ugly Loss to Panama

The mounting pressure to advance traces back to Thursday, June 27. In the USA’s second group-stage game against Panama, the Americans had a chance to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals. Instead, a 2-1 loss that included two combined direct red cards and clear frustration transpired. The United States also had an early gold called back for offside, while Panama had a penalty shout that did not stand after a VAR review.

Despite Folarin Balogun’s sensational strike just minutes after Tim Weah’s red card, Panama scored two goals that stood. Los Canaleros, playing in their second Copa America, picked up a win that gives it a real chance to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Thursday’s loss was the third loss to Panama in the last four meetings. That result, combined with the very real possibility of falling at the group stage, should see the heat turned up to the max on Gregg Berhalter. The American coach has always been under the microscope, at least from the outside. Yet, US Soccer locked him down to a contract that runs through the 2026 World Cup. Failing against Uruguay and falling in the Copa America group stage would be a major embarrassment for the United States. Its group, consisting of Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia, was one of the more straightforward groups in the Copa America. Crashing out in the group stage may be his last time coaching the USMNT.

USA now prepares for Uruguay, and any preview shows battle

When that group came out, the United States would have thought two wins in the first two games would be enough to advance. Therefore, the game against Uruguay would be no more than a contest to see who finishes first. That, of course, is not the case for the USMNT, even if Uruguay is flying with two wins from two games.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side sits top of the group with six points. While not mathematically through to the last eight, it would take stunning results in both of Group C’s games to take Uruguay out of the knockout stage. During South American World Cup Qualifying, Uruguay is the only team to beat Argentina. And they’re scoring goals for fun at the moment. Bielsa’s boys have found the back of the net at least three times in their last three games, all wins.

Granted, Bielsa will not be in the dugout for Uruguay on Monday. He was tardy coming out of the dressing room after halftime against Bolivia, and CONMEBOL suspended Bielsa for one game as a result.

Even so, Monday night’s game is massive to put it lightly. Coverage is on Fox Sports 1, with kickoff set for 9 p.m. ET. Spanish-language coverage is available on Univision. Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, is hosting this game.

