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What is Tunisia’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Japan?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Tunisia did not start well
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesTunisia did not start well

There are not many teams that have seen a bigger drop in the FIFA world ranking at the 2026 World Cup than Tunisia, who arrive at their match against Japan needing a result after a difficult start to the tournament.

The current ranking of Tunisia is 54th with 1453 points. That is nine spots lower than the June 11 update, making them the team with the second-biggest drop in the competition behind only Turkey, who fell 10 places.

After a 5-1 defeat in the first match, Tunisia will be hoping to stop their slide with a positive result against Japan. Another defeat would likely see them lose even more ground compared to where they stood before the tournament began.

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Tunisia’s rivals

The highest-ranked team in the group is the Netherlands, who are currently 7th in the FIFA world ranking after climbing one place from their previous position. Their status made them the favorites to win the group before the competition started.

The highest team in the FIFA ranking are the Netherlands (Lars Baron/Getty Images=

The highest team in the FIFA ranking are the Netherlands (Lars Baron/Getty Images=

Japan are next in 17th, also moving up one position from the latest FIFA update. Their draw against the Netherlands strengthened their chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

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Why isn’t Takefusa Kubo playing for Japan against Tunisia at the 2026 World Cup?

Sweden sit in 36th after gaining two places compared to the June 11 ranking. Their opening victory over Tunisia helped them create an important gap over the African side.

Tunisia’s highest ranking

Tunisia have experienced very different moments in the FIFA world ranking throughout their history. Their highest position came in 2018, when they reached 14th place, while their lowest ranking was 65th in 2010.

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