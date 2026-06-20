Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

What is Japan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Tunisia?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Keito Nakamura #13 of Japan celebrates a goal with Takefusa Kubo #8.
© Getty ImagesKeito Nakamura #13 of Japan celebrates a goal with Takefusa Kubo #8.

Japan look to take a massive step forward in Group F at the 2026 World Cup as they square off against Tunisia. Currently sitting at No. 17 in the FIFA World Rankings, the Samurai Blue have a golden opportunity as they prepare to take on a Tunisian side ranked No. 54.

Following a thrilling, late 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in their opener, Hajime Moriyasu’s squad enters Matchday 2 knowing a win would put them at four points and on the brink of qualification.

With the Netherlands coming off a dominant 5-1 thrashing of Sweden, a victory for Japan would draw them level on points with the Dutch, though they would likely sit in second place due to Oranje’s massive goal differential advantage.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

On the other side of the pitch, Tunisia enters the match in absolute desperation following a brutal 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their opener. That devastating result prompted the Tunisian federation to make a drastic managerial change, hiring Hervé Renard. Renard will make his official debut on the sidelines with the immense pressure of keeping his new team’s World Cup dreams alive.

Keito Nakamura #13 of Japan celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

Keito Nakamura #13 of Japan celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

A look at Japan’s rivals

The Netherlands remain the heavy favorites to win the group. Currently ranked No. 7 in the world, the Dutch have already racked up four points through two matches, scoring seven goals while conceding just three.

Advertisement
Why isn’t Takefusa Kubo playing for Japan against Tunisia at the 2026 World Cup?

see also

Why isn’t Takefusa Kubo playing for Japan against Tunisia at the 2026 World Cup?

Sweden pose the other European threat in the group, boasting a dangerous Premier League frontline featuring Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak. Graham Potter’s squad are currently ranked No. 36 in the world and sit on three points after winning their opening match before falling to defeat on Matchday 2.

Finally, Tunisia rounds out the group as the clear underdogs. Ranked No. 54 globally, the North African side is reeling from their 5-1 opening loss. With the margin for error completely gone, another defeat would officially eliminate them from the tournament.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Who is Tunisia’s new head coach at the 2026 World Cup?

Who is Tunisia’s new head coach at the 2026 World Cup?

Tunisia have a new manager at the 2026 World Cup after firing Sabri Lamouchi in the wake of their opening-match disaster against Sweden.

How Japan’s win, draw, or loss vs Tunisia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group F

How Japan’s win, draw, or loss vs Tunisia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group F

Japan face off against Tunisia on Matchday 2 of Group F at the 2026 World Cup, hunting for a vital victory to push them closer to the knockout rounds.

What is Tunisia’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Japan?

What is Tunisia’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Japan?

Tunisia are looking to improve against Japan after a poor start to the 2026 World Cup.

Why isn’t Takefusa Kubo playing for Japan against Tunisia at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Takefusa Kubo playing for Japan against Tunisia at the 2026 World Cup?

A huge player missing the next match of the 2026 World Cup is Takefusa Kubo, who isn't playing against Tunisia.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo