What is Japan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Tunisia?

Japan look to take a massive step forward in Group F at the 2026 World Cup as they square off against Tunisia. Currently sitting at No. 17 in the FIFA World Rankings, the Samurai Blue have a golden opportunity as they prepare to take on a Tunisian side ranked No. 54.

Following a thrilling, late 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in their opener, Hajime Moriyasu’s squad enters Matchday 2 knowing a win would put them at four points and on the brink of qualification.

With the Netherlands coming off a dominant 5-1 thrashing of Sweden, a victory for Japan would draw them level on points with the Dutch, though they would likely sit in second place due to Oranje’s massive goal differential advantage.

On the other side of the pitch, Tunisia enters the match in absolute desperation following a brutal 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their opener. That devastating result prompted the Tunisian federation to make a drastic managerial change, hiring Hervé Renard. Renard will make his official debut on the sidelines with the immense pressure of keeping his new team’s World Cup dreams alive.

Keito Nakamura #13 of Japan celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

A look at Japan’s rivals

The Netherlands remain the heavy favorites to win the group. Currently ranked No. 7 in the world, the Dutch have already racked up four points through two matches, scoring seven goals while conceding just three.

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Sweden pose the other European threat in the group, boasting a dangerous Premier League frontline featuring Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak. Graham Potter’s squad are currently ranked No. 36 in the world and sit on three points after winning their opening match before falling to defeat on Matchday 2.

Finally, Tunisia rounds out the group as the clear underdogs. Ranked No. 54 globally, the North African side is reeling from their 5-1 opening loss. With the margin for error completely gone, another defeat would officially eliminate them from the tournament.