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Why Kaoru Mitoma is missing the 2026 World Cup for Japan

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Kaoru Mitoma of Japan during the international friendly match.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesKaoru Mitoma of Japan during the international friendly match.

Japan have managed to remain one of the most competitive national teams in Asia. Not only do they have a roster full of stars, but they also possess an imposing collective game under head coach Hajime Moriyasu. However, they will feel the difficult absence of Kaoru Mitoma, as he will not be at the 2026 World Cup, losing one of their most game-changing players in the world.

Kaoru Mitoma suffered a severe hamstring tear on May 9, 2026, while playing for Brighton & Hove Albion. With an estimated recovery time of eight weeks, he would return to the pitch at the end of July, which ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup. Without his presence, Japan lose a difference-maker in dribbling, something they may need considerably in the tournament to make the difference.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Mitoma had numerous physical problems that limited him to playing only 27 matches, in which he scored 3 goals and provided just 1 assist. Despite this, he remained an undisputed choice for head coach Hajime Moriyasu, making his absence a very significant one. Nonetheless, he is expected to make a comeback after the 2026 World Cup, with Brighton & Hove Albion.

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Taking Mitoma’s spot, head coach Hajime Moriyasu may bet on Junya Ito, shinning at KRC Genk, and Daizen Maeda, shinning with Celtic, may take on a bigger role within Japan’s roster. Nonetheless, they need to step up their performances, as they have not been able to take a protagonist role within the national team. Having just three games to prove, they have a huge task ahead.

Kaoru Mitoma of Japan celebrates victory.

Kaoru Mitoma of Japan celebrates victory.

Mitoma leads Japan injury crisis ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Japan arrive as one of the favorites in Group F of the 2026 World Cup. While the Netherlands and Sweden are strong teams, Hajime Moriyasu’s team has proven to be highly competitive with its offensive style of play. However, Kaoru Mitoma’s absence is not the only one, as they have suffered two other very significant losses, making their injury crisis for the tournament clear.

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Japan 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Takumi Minamino suffered an ACL injury while playing for AS Monaco, ruling him out of the anticipated tournament. Alongside him, Wataru Endo was ruled out shortly before the start of the tournament due to persistent foot problems. With these numerous absences, head coach Hajime Moriyasu will have to notably readjust his style of play, making it more difficult to shine in the tournament.

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