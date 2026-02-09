Trending topics:
Michael Carrick receives stunning backing from two Manchester United stars amid his uncertain Premier League future

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United acknowledges the fans.
Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United acknowledges the fans.

After a disappointing start to the season, Manchester United decided to sack Rúben Amorim, leaving the team without clear direction. Amid mounting pressure, they chose to back Michael Carrick as interim coach. To everyone’s surprise, the Englishman has managed to establish an attractive sporting project in the Premier League, sparking optimism among the fans. In fact, two key Red Devils players have publicly voiced their support for a permanent role.

In an interview with TalkSport, Luke Shaw decided to acknowledge the impressive work Michael Carrick is doing at the Red Devils. “Michael Carrick has made lots of difference… But for me, the biggest one is he knows the club, and he knows exactly what’s needed to win football matches, to make everyone happy and to enjoy what we’re doing,” he said. With these statements, the Englishman offers solid support for Carrick’s potential continued tenure.

Joining the 30-year-old star, Bruno Fernandes decided also to publicly support Carrick’s tenure. “I think Michael came in with the right idea of giving the players the freedom to take responsibility on the pitch to do the decisions that were needed. I think he remembers what I told him the last time he was manager. I thought Michael could be a great manager and he’s just shown it,” he said, via TNT Sports.

Despite arriving amid considerable controversy, he has guided the Red Devils to four victories in the Premier League, a feat they hadn’t achieved in two years. Carrick has also implemented an offensive style of play while maintaining defensive consistency. With this, the Englishman has brought out the best in players like Kobbie Mainoo, Patrick Dorgu, and even Matheus Cunha.

Manchester United&#039;s Luke Shaw and Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, talks with Luke Shaw.

Carrick could reject a permanent job at Man United, revels Gary Neville

Following Michael Carrick’s arrival, Manchester United appear close to securing UEFA Champions League places, representing a major step forward for the team after a poor start to the season. Due to his impact, he has received constant backing from several players and club legends in favor of him being appointed on a permanent basis. However, Gary Neville reveals that the coach could end up rejecting the opportunity to continue under certain circumstances.

Bruno Fernandes keeps edging his name at Manchester United by overtaking Ronaldo and David Beckham in major record

see also

Bruno Fernandes keeps edging his name at Manchester United by overtaking Ronaldo and David Beckham in major record

According to Gary Neville on his podcast, Michael Carrick could consider turning down an offer from Manchester United to remain as the team’s head coach. Far from being a financial issue, the Englishman could make this decision if he feels the club’s front office does not view him as a long-term bet, especially as they continue to look at experienced names such as Thomas Tuchel, Oliver Glasner, or even Carlo Ancelotti.

Unlike the Ole Gunnar Solskjær era, Michael has managed to impose a clear structure at Manchester United. Through this, he has not only delivered strong results but has also implemented an attractive style of play that appears sustainable in the long term. Even so, the coach may require full backing from the Red Devils—support he would not have unless he is a direct bet by INEOS, which is precisely what the Englishman would be seeking.

