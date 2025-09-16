Special Croatian bond? How Luka Modric’s mentorship could transform Christian Pulisic’s Milan journey

Milan’s 1-0 win over Bologna was about more than just three points — it was about the beginning of a potential partnership that could shape the Rossoneri’s season. One man found the net to seal the win, but his arrival could have a much deeper impact on one of Milan’s brightest stars, Christian Pulisic.

San Siro was electric on Sunday night, and Milan delivered a narrow but crucial victory. The Rossoneri dominated the first half, hitting the woodwork twice through Pervis Estupinan and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. But it took a moment of brilliance from Luka Modric, the legendary Croatian midfielder, to separate the two sides.

On the hour mark, Modric timed his run perfectly, latching onto an Alexis Saelemaekers pass and finishing past the Bologna goalkeeper with trademark precision. It was Modric’s first-ever Serie A goal — and a sign that, even at 40 years old, he still has the magic touch. As a result, another story began unfolding — one that could have long-term implications for the Rossoneri. The summer arrival of Luka Modric not only brought one of the most decorated midfielders in soccer history to Italy but also created a unique connection inside the team’s dressing room.

Christian Pulisic, the club’s American star, has deep Croatian roots. His grandparents were born on the island of Olib near Zadar, and Pulisic holds a Croatian passport — a factor that allowed him to join Borussia Dortmund’s academy before turning 18, as he didn’t need a work permit.

When Modric moved to the San Siro, the two quickly bonded. A video posted on the club’s social media showed the veteran asking Pulisic in jest if he spoke Croatian. The USMNT captain laughed and replied: “Only the passport is Croatian.” This light-hearted exchange may be the start of something meaningful for the 26-year-old.

How Modric can help Pulisic

Former Barcelona and Croatia star Ivan Rakitic believes Pulisic could not ask for a better mentor. Speaking on CBS Sports’ Call It What You Want podcast, Rakitic offered advice: “I think, first of all, Pulisic has to learn a bit more Croatian. First step. And then I think there are some players, during their career, as is possibly [the case with] Luka, they are different. But why are they different? Because they are able to get the control of a team or of some guys, to give them something special where they really can improve their game.”

He went further, stressing that Pulisic should watch Modric closely both on and off the pitch: “He has to try to learn from Luka, but not only on the pitch and during the training sessions. When they are on the way, how he really is dealing with PR, all these parts are important. This was maybe something similar when I was with Xavi in Barca… you can learn many things — what it really is to be a player on the highest level.”

