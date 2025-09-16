Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Special Croatian bond? How Luka Modric’s mentorship could transform Christian Pulisic’s Milan journey

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic (L) and Luka Modric (R) of AC Milan.
© Marco Luzzani & Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (L) and Luka Modric (R) of AC Milan.

Milan’s 1-0 win over Bologna was about more than just three points — it was about the beginning of a potential partnership that could shape the Rossoneri’s season. One man found the net to seal the win, but his arrival could have a much deeper impact on one of Milan’s brightest stars, Christian Pulisic.

San Siro was electric on Sunday night, and Milan delivered a narrow but crucial victory. The Rossoneri dominated the first half, hitting the woodwork twice through Pervis Estupinan and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. But it took a moment of brilliance from Luka Modric, the legendary Croatian midfielder, to separate the two sides.

On the hour mark, Modric timed his run perfectly, latching onto an Alexis Saelemaekers pass and finishing past the Bologna goalkeeper with trademark precision. It was Modric’s first-ever Serie A goal — and a sign that, even at 40 years old, he still has the magic touch. As a result, another story began unfolding — one that could have long-term implications for the Rossoneri. The summer arrival of Luka Modric not only brought one of the most decorated midfielders in soccer history to Italy but also created a unique connection inside the team’s dressing room.

Christian Pulisic, the club’s American star, has deep Croatian roots. His grandparents were born on the island of Olib near Zadar, and Pulisic holds a Croatian passport — a factor that allowed him to join Borussia Dortmund’s academy before turning 18, as he didn’t need a work permit.

When Modric moved to the San Siro, the two quickly bonded. A video posted on the club’s social media showed the veteran asking Pulisic in jest if he spoke Croatian. The USMNT captain laughed and replied: “Only the passport is Croatian.” This light-hearted exchange may be the start of something meaningful for the 26-year-old.

Advertisement

How Modric can help Pulisic

Former Barcelona and Croatia star Ivan Rakitic believes Pulisic could not ask for a better mentor. Speaking on CBS Sports’ Call It What You Want podcast, Rakitic offered advice: “I think, first of all, Pulisic has to learn a bit more Croatian. First step. And then I think there are some players, during their career, as is possibly [the case with] Luka, they are different. But why are they different? Because they are able to get the control of a team or of some guys, to give them something special where they really can improve their game.”

Tweet placeholder

He went further, stressing that Pulisic should watch Modric closely both on and off the pitch: “He has to try to learn from Luka, but not only on the pitch and during the training sessions. When they are on the way, how he really is dealing with PR, all these parts are important. This was maybe something similar when I was with Xavi in Barca… you can learn many things — what it really is to be a player on the highest level.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Refereeing controversy in Milan’s Serie A win: Christian Pulisic aims two-word shout at match official after Bologna win

Refereeing controversy in Milan’s Serie A win: Christian Pulisic aims two-word shout at match official after Bologna win

Milan earned a narrow but vital 1-0 victory over Bologna at San Siro last weekend, but the result was overshadowed by controversy as referee Matteo Marcenaro overturned a crucial penalty decision late in the match — and Milan’s Christina Pulisic voiced his frustration with a cryptic two-word message.

Why is Christian Pulisic not playing for AC Milan in Serie A clash against Bologna?

Why is Christian Pulisic not playing for AC Milan in Serie A clash against Bologna?

With AC Milan hosting Bologna for a key 2025-26 Serie A clash, Christian Pulisic's absence casted doubts among fans.

Milan vs. Bologna in Serie A: Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez to start, but what about Christian Pulisic?

Milan vs. Bologna in Serie A: Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez to start, but what about Christian Pulisic?

Attention in Serie A turns to whether Milan’s American star, Christian Pulisic, will be ready for Sunday’s showdown.

Why isn’t Vinícius Júnior starting for Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in Champions League?

Why isn’t Vinícius Júnior starting for Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in Champions League?

Xabi Alonso surprised fans by leaving Vinícius Júnior on the bench, choosing Franco Mastantuono to start alongside Mbappé, Rodrygo, and Arda Güler in Real Madrid’s Champions League opener.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo