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Cristiano Ronaldo watches closely as Roberto Martinez addresses whether he will stay as Portugal manager after 2026 World Cup

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Roberto Martinez.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesPortugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Roberto Martinez.

With Cristiano Ronaldo preparing to lead Portugal into another World Cup campaign, fresh speculation surrounding Roberto Martinez has become one of the biggest talking points around the national team. Reports regarding the coach’s future have intensified in recent days, prompting Martinez to address the situation publicly for the first time since the rumors gained momentum.

Portugal enters the tournament among the leading contenders for the title, boasting one of the deepest squads in international soccer. Yet while attention remains focused on events on the pitch, questions about the man in charge continue to follow the team as it begins its journey in North America.

The Selecao enters the 2026 World Cup carrying the hopes of a nation still searching for its first world title. With Ronaldo leading a squad packed with talent, expectations have rarely been higher.

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As a result, the confidence surrounding Portugal is understandable. Under Martinez, the team has maintained impressive consistency while adding another major trophy to its collection with the UEFA Nations League triumph in 2025.

Bruno Fernandes #8 of Portugal celebrates after scoring

Bruno Fernandes #8 of Portugal celebrates after scoring

Reports spark debate over Martinez’s future

In the days leading up to Portugal’s opening match, several media outlets reported that Martinez had already decided against continuing beyond the World Cup. Those reports suggested the Spanish coach was preparing to leave once his contract expires after the tournament.

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According to talkSPORT and Correio da Manha, Martinez was allegedly considering a return to club soccer, with opportunities in England and elsewhere in Europe reportedly among his options. Other reports suggested he could remain in international soccer if the right project emerged.

ronaldo roberto martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal interacts with Roberto Martinez

The speculation quickly became one of the dominant stories surrounding Portugal’s preparations. Given the importance of the tournament and Ronaldo’s likely final World Cup appearance, every development naturally attracted widespread attention.

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What did Roberto Martinez say?

As questions continued to mount, Martinez eventually broke his silence and offered his clearest comments yet regarding the reports. “We’ve already talked about this a lot in Portugal. It might be different here, but in Portugal we’ve addressed this topic several times.

The Portugal manager appeared surprised that the discussion was still being treated as major breaking news. “Naturally, this is talked about as news, but my contract ends after the World Cup. And I think it’s not news, it’s a fact“, he added.

He stressed that the focus remained on the work completed throughout his tenure and on the challenge that lies ahead: “The focus is on continuing the work done over the last three and a half years.”

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Martinez also reflected on the objectives established when he first accepted the role in January 2023: “When I arrived in Portugal, the goal was to try to win everything every day, but always with the focus on preparing for the World Cup.” Rather than dwelling on his long-term future, he repeatedly emphasized that the World Cup remains the priority.

The coach pointed to the progress achieved during his time in charge, highlighting Portugal’s success in the Nations League and the consistency displayed throughout the cycle leading to the tournament: “We are here now, 40 games later, after winning the Nations League, and the focus remains exactly the same: the World Cup.”

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