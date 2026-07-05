Why isn’t Reece James not playing for England against Mexico at the 2026 World Cup?

Despite their performances being far from their best, England have managed to secure their place in the Round of 16, where they will face Mexico. With one of the best rosters in the tournament, they enter the match under pressure to come away with the victory. However, Javier Aguirre’s team have proven to be very dangerous on the counterattack through the flanks. In addition, head coach Thomas Tuchel will be without Reece James at right back.

Reece James has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after England’s clash against Ghana. While nearly two weeks have already passed, he did not take part in the national team’s latest training session. For that reason, Thomas Tuchel has not been able to count on him as a starter, but he will still be on bench, having chances of getting playing time.

If England advance to the quarterfinals, Reece could return to the starting lineup at the 2026 World Cup, as he has already revealed that he is feeling good in his recovery. With this, Thomas Tuchel’s team would regain solidity on the right flank, as James is one of the best right backs in the world, being solid both defensively and offensively. However, he would still need to return to full team training and continue progressing in his physical condition.

In Reece James’ spot, England have turned to Jarell Quansah, as Djed Spence is reportedly dealing with physical discomfort. Although he missed the last match due to an ankle injury, Thomas Tuchel revealed that he is fully fit. As a key defensive player, he would be crucial in containing Julián Quiñones’ counterattacks. In addition, he impressed against Panama, showing both defensive and offensive solidity.

Antoine Semenyo #11 of Ghana attempts to shoot, blocked by Reece James #24 of England.

Reece James’ absence could bring out the best in Julian Quiñones

In England’s previous match, Thomas Tuchel opted for Djed Spence, looking to add more attacking threat. However, he repeatedly left spaces behind him, which Cape Verde exploited on the counterattack. Although Quansah will start at right back, he does not offer the same defensive right-back level as Reece James. With this in mind, Julián Quiñones could shine on the wing for Mexico.

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Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Julián Quiñones has imposes one of the tournament’s most decisive wingers. With his dribbling and pace, he consistently wins one-on-one duels against his opponents. Facing Quansah, who is only just returning from injury, he could produce one of his best performances. In addition, Roberto Alvarado could play a key role in maximizing his impact by becoming a crucial partner in creating attacking moves.