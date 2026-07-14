Why isn’t Pedri starting for Spain against France at the 2026 World Cup?

The stage is set in Arlington for an absolute blockbuster 2026 World Cup semi-final between Spain and France, but La Roja will be kicking things off without one of their brightest stars. Pedri has officially been named to the bench, and fans are absolutely buzzing and wondering why the brilliant Barcelona playmaker is absent from the starting lineup.

The semi-final brings together the tournament’s most prolific attack and one of its stingiest defenses, with France arriving after scoring 16 goals in six matches while Spain has conceded only once throughout the competition. The winner will advance to the 2026 World Cup Final, making every tactical decision even more significant.

Les Bleus enter the match in outstanding form after winning all six of their matches, powered by an attack led by Kylian Mbappe, who has already scored eight goals in the tournament. Didier Deschamps’ side also benefits from the creativity of Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, giving Les Bleus one of the deepest attacking units in international football.

La Roja, on the other hand, approaches the contest from a different angle. Luis de la Fuente’s side has relied on disciplined defending, patient possession, and the influence of Rodri in midfield, while Lamine Yamal continues to provide creativity from the wing as La Roja chases another appearance in the World Cup final.

Date Competition H2H Result June 5, 2025 UEFA Nations League Semifinal Spain 5-4 France July 9, 2024 UEFA Euro 2024 Semifinal Spain 2-1 France October 10, 2021 UEFA Nations League Final France 2-1 Spain March 28, 2017 International Friendly France 0-2 Spain September 4, 2014 International Friendly France 1-0 Spain

Why Pedri isn’t starting against France

The biggest surprise from Spain‘s lineup is Pedri beginning on the bench for the second consecutive knockout match, but the decision is based on tactical considerations rather than injury.

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According to De la Fuente, Spain asks something different of the Barcelona midfielder than his club does. “Pedri can’t play for us the way he plays for Barca. Our style of play is different. We might have some similarities, but it’s different,” the Spain manager explained to El Larguero earlier.

Pedri of Spain celebrates after scoring

The coach expanded on that idea by explaining that the national team requires different qualities depending on the opponent and the midfield structure around Rodri. “Playing for Spain demands something different,” De la Fuente said, adding that the national team “has a different approach to football” than Barcelona.

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Fabian Ruiz earned another opportunity

Fabian Ruiz’s outstanding display against Belgium played a decisive role in Spain’s selection. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder replaced Pedri in the quarter-final, scored the opening goal in the 2-1 victory, and convinced the coaching staff to keep faith with the same midfield combination.

Rather than making changes before one of the biggest matches of the tournament, Spain has chosen continuity, trusting the trio of Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, and Dani Olmo that successfully carried the team through the previous round.

De la Fuente also admitted he sees value in both midfielders. “Each one has their strengths. Each player offers what we need… But they can also both play together. So if I have that doubt, we’ll put both in, and the problem is solved,” he joked with a smile before the match.

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Pedri’s World Cup has lacked its usual influence

Pedri has controlled possession well throughout the tournament, but he has yet to produce the decisive attacking contributions many expected. Entering the semi-final, he has not registered a goal or an assist, despite remaining one of Spain’s most technically gifted players.

La Roja’s coaching staff believes Fabian Ruiz currently offers greater directness around the penalty area, especially against a French side that can punish mistakes with devastating counterattacks. That tactical preference has outweighed Pedri’s creativity for this particular matchup.

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At the same time, Spain’s exceptional midfield depth gives De la Fuente several options. Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena, and Pedri all provide different qualities, allowing the manager to tailor his lineup according to the opponent.