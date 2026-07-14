Why isn’t Desire Doue starting for France against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

France faces Spain on Tuesday, July 15th, in the 2026 World Cup semifinals at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, looking to reach a third consecutive final. Desire Doue is one of the more notable absences from the starting lineup, and the reason behind the decision is tactical.

Doue has been left out by head coach Didier Deschamps in favor of a profile better suited to exploiting Spain‘s right side. While Doue has been a regular starter for France throughout the tournament, Deschamps has opted for a more direct threat down the left flank to target Pedro Porro.

In his place, Bradley Barcola gets the nod on the left wing. His PSG teammate brings a more explosive, pace-driven profile to that position compared to Doue, whose strengths lie more in technical ability and creativity in tight spaces.

With Lamine Yamal typically cutting inside for Spain, Porro pushes forward aggressively with constant overlapping runs and has even appeared in advanced positions, as evidenced by his goal against Austria in the Round of 32. While both Doué and Barcola offer defensive tracking, it is the former Olympique Lyonnais forward who poses the greater threat in transition and gives Porro more to think about defensively.

Bradley Barcola #12 of France celebrates with Desire Doue #20 after scoring.

Barcola has featured in all six of France’s games at this World Cup, averaging 47 minutes per appearance and contributing two goals and one assist. His pace and directness fit Deschamps’ plan of sitting back and exploiting the space Spain tends to leave in behind their high defensive line.

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Tchouameni also returns to France’s starting lineup

A persistent hamstring issue has kept Aurelien Tchouameni out of the lineup since the Round of 32 against Sweden. Manu Kone stepped in admirably during his absence alongside Adrien Rabiot and delivered convincing performances, but Deschamps has opted to restore the Real Madrid midfielder now that he is fit.

Tchouameni serves as vice-captain for Les Bleus and brings a defensive balance to the midfield that has been a constant for France since the 2022 World Cup. With the biggest match of the tournament so far on the horizon, Deschamps is wasting no time reintegrating him into the starting eleven.