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Why isn’t Nico Williams starting for Spain against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Nico Williams #17 of Spain runs with the ball.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesNico Williams #17 of Spain runs with the ball.

Spain and France will be involved in one of the most competitive matchups of the 2026 World Cup semifinals. Even though they have gone five years without losing to Didier Deschamps’ team, Spain now face their most important match in recent years, with a chance to reach the tournament final. Despite the importance of the encounter, head coach Luis de la Fuente has decided to leave Nico Williams on the bench once again.

Nico Williams arrived at the 2026 World Cup with a thigh issue that prevented him to start in the opening matches. However, he recovered a few weeks ago, as both the player and Luis de la Fuente have acknowledged. Despite this, the head coach has decided to stick with the tactical approach that has taken Spain to the semifinals, opting to keep the 24-year-old star on the bench.

Instead of Williams, Alex Baena returns to the starting lineup for Spain on the left wing to face France. Throughout the 2026 World Cup, he has been Luis de la Fuente’s preferred option, as he complements Marc Cucurella perfectly. While he has scored just one goal and provided one assist, he has been vital to the team’s play through the middle, creating space for his teammates, who have taken full advantage of it.

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Despite once again being listed as a substitute for Spain, Nico Williams could be essential off the bench against France. Facing a very dominant team, he could be key in launching efficient counterattacks and creating space with his dribbling. In addition, he has shown a strong goalscoring instinct, so he could surprise Mike Maignan as an impact substitute, as he has yet to score in the tournament.

Pedro Porro #12 and Nico Williams #17 of Spain celebrate.

Pedro Porro #12 and Nico Williams #17 of Spain celebrate.

Nico Williams face uphill battle to recover his starting spot in Spain

Unlike a few years ago, Nico Williams is no longer considered one of the best wingers in the world. After his numerous physical problems, he has lost his place as an undisputed starter for Spain. While Luis de la Fuente considers him a key part of the squad, the reality is that Alex Baena has been the preferred option and has performed brilliantly. For this reason, the 24-year-old star faces a very difficult task in trying to regain his starting role.

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Spain’s Rodri warns Lamine Yamal to ‘calm down a bit’ before 2026 World Cup semifinal against France

If Spain manage to advance to the 2026 World Cup final, Nico Williams would not be expected to start. Head coach Luis de la Fuente does not usually make many changes to his starting lineup, especially when the team has put together several consecutive victories. However, the 24-year-old star will need to make a decisive impact against France and lead his team to victory if he wants to change his current situation with the national team.

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