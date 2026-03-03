Are Lamine Yamal and Pedri playing today? Predicted lineups for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semifinals

Even though they started as clear favorites in the first leg, Barcelona suffered a resounding 4–0 defeat to Atlético Madrid. Nevertheless, coach Hansi Flick is optimistic about a comeback in today’s match as they seek a spot in the final of the Copa del Rey. The Colchoneros can complicate their intentions, imposing a solid defense. In that sense, fans are closely monitoring the status of Lamine Yamal and Pedri, as they could make a significant difference.

Lamine Yamal appears to have overcome his pubalgia issues and lack of motivation, returning to top form.With his physical problems behind him, coach Hansi Flick could start him, as Yamal’s goal-scoring ability and dribbling skills can decisively impact the game. At just 18, he has scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists, establishing himself as Barcelona’s most effective player. Consequently, he is poised to be a key figure in the match.

Alongside the recovery of Lamine’s best form, coach Hansi Flick seems to be restoring the best physical condition of Pedri, who is coming off an important thigh injury. Nevertheless, he has already played around 40 minutes in the last two matches. After avoiding a relapse and completing training normally, the 23-year-old midfielder could start against Atlético Madrid, chasing to revolutionize the game.

With a four-goal advantage, the Colchoneros can concentrate on maintaining a strong defense by aligning the midfield closely with the defensive line. Despite this, coach Diego Simeone might choose to counterattack, exploiting the spaces behind Jules Koundé and Joao Cancelo and aiming to secure the game early. However, Lamine’s strong form and Raphinha’s exceptional talent could shift the balance in favor of the Blaugranas.

Referee Juan Martinez Munuera gestures for a direct free kick after a handball from Eric Garcia of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

While Lamine Yamal and Pedri are set to be starters, coach Hansi Flick maintains sensitive absences. Barcelona will not be able to count on Eric Garcia, Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen and Gavi. Despite this, they point to a clear balance in the midfield, with Fermin Lopez being differential in offense. In addition, Raphinha and Ferran Torres promise to unbalance the rival defense, imposing their scoring power.

Considering this, Barcelona could play as follows: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Marc Bernal, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Barcelona

The Blaugranas are not only missing key players, but Atlético Madrid will also be without main stars. Ahead of today’s game, coach Diego Simeone will not be able to line up Pablo Barrios, due to a thigh injury. Nonetheless, the Colchoneros may target a defensive strategy as they hold a four-goal advantage. Moreover, they may rely on a counterattack strategy, betting on Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone’s speed.

With this in mind, Atlético Madrid could lineup as follows: Juan Musso; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Mateo Ruggeri; Koke, Johnny Cardoso; Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman; Julián Álvarez.

