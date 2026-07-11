How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Switzerland could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Gearing up for a massive Quarter-final battle this Saturday, defending champions Argentina and an undefeated Switzerland are ready to leave it all on the pitch. While the defending champion enters the clash as the favorite, the Swiss arrives unbeaten and determined to produce one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. Whatever the final score, the outcome will have enormous consequences for the road to the World Cup final.

La Albiceleste arrives in Kansas City after surviving two dramatic knockout matches. Lionel Scaloni’s side needed extra time to eliminate Cape Verde before producing an incredible comeback from two goals down to defeat Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16.

Lionel Messi once again led the charge despite missing a penalty before scoring the equalizer, while Cristian Romero and Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround. The defending champion has now extended its unbeaten World Cup run while continuing its pursuit of becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title.

Switzerland has quietly put together one of its strongest World Cup campaigns in decades. Murat Yakin’s team topped its group before defeating Algeria and then eliminating Colombia via penalty shootout after a scoreless draw.

Date Argentina’s Opponent Stage Result June 16, 2026 Algeria Group Stage Win (3–0) June 22, 2026 Austria Group Stage Win (2–0) June 27, 2026 Jordan Group Stage Win (3–1) July 3, 2026 Cape Verde Round of 32 Win (3–2 AET) July 7, 2026 Egypt Round of 16 Win (3–2)

The Swiss have conceded only three goals throughout the tournament and have relied heavily on goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, captain Granit Xhaka, and a disciplined defensive structure. However, the Rossocrociati will once again be without midfielder Johan Manzambi, whose knee injury continues to sideline one of the team’s most productive attacking players.

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Date Switzerland’s Opponent Stage Result June 13, 2026 Qatar Group Stage Draw (1–1) June 18, 2026 Bosnia & Herzegovina Group Stage Win (4–1) June 24, 2026 Canada Group Stage Win (2–1) July 2, 2026 Algeria Round of 32 Win (2–0) July 7, 2026 Colombia Round of 16 Draw (0–0, won 4–3 on penalties)

What happens if Argentina wins and Switzerland loses?

Should Argentina win in regulation, extra time, or penalties, the defending champion will book a place in the semifinals, where it will meet the winner of the England vs. Norway quarterfinal.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.

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Victory would also keep alive Argentina’s dream of becoming the first back-to-back World Cup champion in more than six decades. The semifinal would take place in Atlanta on July 15, leaving the Albiceleste just one victory away from another appearance in the World Cup Final.

What happens if the match is tied after 90 minutes?

Unlike group-stage matches, this quarterfinal cannot finish as a permanent draw. If the teams remain level after regulation, the match will proceed to 30 minutes of extra time, and if neither side finds a winner, the semifinal place will be decided through a penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina take a penalty kick

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That possibility feels realistic considering Switzerland’s defensive organization and Argentina’s recent habit of producing late drama throughout the knockout rounds.

Current 2026 World Cup Playoff Bracket

The left side of the bracket is already locked in, while the right side will be determined by the final quarterfinal matches. [1, 2]

Tournament Round Left Side of Bracket Right Side of Bracket Quarter-finals France 2-0 Morocco

Spain 2-1 Belgium England vs. Norway

Argentina vs. Switzerland Semi-finals France vs. Spain (July 14) England/Norway vs. Argentina/Switzerland (July 15) World Cup Final Winner Semifinal 1 (July 19) Winner Semifinal 2 (July 19)

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What happens if Switzerland wins and Argentina loses?

A Swiss victory would immediately become one of the biggest stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Not only would Switzerland eliminate the reigning world champion, but it would also secure its first-ever World Cup semifinal appearance, continuing what has already been one of the nation’s finest international tournaments.

Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland celebrates a goal vs Algeria.

Captain Granit Xhaka knows exactly what his team is facing. “I don’t know that we can stop Lionel Messi over 90 minutes. It’s going to be difficult. But we have to be smart, compact, close the gaps, and not give him too many spaces.”

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