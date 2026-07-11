Why isn’t Johan Manzambi playing for Switzerland against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Switzerland faces Argentina at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday, July 12th, with a semifinal spot on the line. However, heading into one of the toughest challenges of their 2026 World Cup run, La Nati will be without one of their standout performers.

Manzambi has been ruled out of the quarterfinal against Argentina due to a knee injury. The Swiss midfielder picked up the problem during a training session that kept him out of the Colombia match, and he has been unable to recover in time to face the Albiceleste, with head coach Murat Yakin leaving him off the substitution bench entirely.

Yakin addressed the situation at Friday’s press conference, acknowledging the efforts made to get him ready: “We tried everything that we could to get him back, unfortunately, he’s unable to perform tomorrow.”

He issued an update on the player’s status, and how the team is affected over his absence. “Johan Manzambi is in ​a lot of pain. It was a shock to all of us. This momentum was on his side, and there is so much ​joy when he plays football,” Yakin concluded.

Manzambi Johan #9 of Switzerland stretches during a training session.

In his absence, Switzerland will line up with Dan Ndoye and Fabian Rieder on the flanks, while Djibril Sow steps into the attacking midfield role Manzambi would have occupied behind striker Breel Embolo.

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Manzambi, Switzerland’s breakout star of the 2026 World Cup

Manzambi began the World Cup on the bench but quickly forced his way into Yakin’s plans with a series of eye-catching performances. He scored a brace in the 4-1 group stage win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, then added a goal and an assist in the 2-1 victory over Canada, contributing to both goals.

He carried that form into the Round of 32, providing the assist for Breel Embolo’s opener in a 2-0 win over Algeria. The knee injury brought his remarkable run to a halt, ruling him out of both the Colombia quarterfinal qualifier and now the match against Argentina.

His performances have already had a tangible impact on his career, however. According to The Athletic, Newcastle United and Freiburg have reached an agreement for the midfielder to join the Premier League side in a deal worth in the region of £50 million ($67 million).

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