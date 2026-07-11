Is Lionel Messi playing? Argentina vs Switzerland confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Argentina faces Switzerland on Saturday, July 12th, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals. With the defending champions looking to reach the semifinals, the central question heading into the match is whether Lionel Messi will be on the field from the start.

Lionel Messi has been included in the starting lineup against Switzerland. Having played every minute of every game at this World Cup, including the full 90 against Egypt, the Inter Miami star is fit and available with no concerns heading into the quarterfinal.

Argentina arrive on the back of one of the most dramatic moments of the tournament, completing a 3-2 comeback against Egypt that began in the 79th minute, the latest in World Cup history. Switzerland, meanwhile, advanced through a penalty shootout against Colombia after 120 goalless minutes.

La Nati also provide Argentina with a favorable omen. The two sides last met at the 2014 World Cup, when the Albiceleste edged them 1-0 in the Round of 16, and Switzerland hold the added distinction of being the first team against whom Messi scored a hat trick in an Argentina shirt. With five wins and two draws in the all-time head-to-head, the Europeans will be eager to finally end that streak.

Lionel Messi and Ricardo Rodriguez will meet again in an Argentina-Switzerland game after 2014.

Scaloni fields an unchanged lineup

Throughout his successful tenure, Lionel Scaloni has consistently tailored his lineups to specific opponents, rarely naming the same starting XI in back-to-back matches. Against Switzerland, however, that pattern will be broken.

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see also Argentina’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Switzerland

At Friday’s press conference, Scaloni left the door open for an unchanged side: “Well, I’ve already done that a few times. It wouldn’t be crazy if I field the same team, just as it wouldn’t be crazy if there’s a change or two. In principle, they would play very similarly to the other day. Beyond how crazy the match turned out to be, in terms of the actual play, the team did some very good things. I liked it.“

Confirmed lineups for Argentina and Switzerland

Argentina’s confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

Head coach: Lionel Scaloni.

Switzerland’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow, Dan Ndoye; Breel Embolo.

Head coach: Murat Yakin

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