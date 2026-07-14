Why is FIFA holding a minute of silence before France vs Spain in the 2026 World Cup semifinal?

France and Spain are facing off in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. Battling for a place in the final, the match is expected to be highly competitive at Arlington Stadium, as both teams feature star-studded rosters. Despite the importance of the contest, much of the attention has centered on the announced minute of silence before kickoff. French President Emmanuel Macron revealed the reason behind the tribute.

“Before France-Spain, a minute of silence will be observed in tribute to the victims of the Nice attack, 10 years after July 14, 2016. Thank you to the President of FIFA for responding to the request of France and of all French people who have mobilized. We will never forget,” France president Emmanuel Macron said yesterday as per Le Monde.

Ten years after the tragedy in Nice, the French people continue to remember the event that claimed the lives of 86 people and left 400 others injured. After a public petition that gathered more than 10,000 signatures, FIFA decided to support the gesture and honor the memory of that tragic event.

Although no player on the French national team has yet posted anything related to this tragedy, they have agreed to wear commemorative symbols during the match against Spain. If they secure a place in their third consecutive World Cup final, they may also make a commemorative gesture. So far, however, no official statement has been made by any of the team’s stars, including Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.

Kylian Mbappe of France shoots during the UEFA Nations League 2025.

FIFA paid tribute with a minute of silence at its last two games

Just as will happen in today’s match between France and Spain semifinal clash, FIFA observed a minute of silence in honor of Jayden Adams. Following his passing on July 11, 2026, the matches between Argentina vs Switzerland, and Norway vs England, also featured the same tribute before kickoff.

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“M99 (Norway-England) and M100 (Argentina-Switzerland): a minute of silence will be observed in both matches in memory of Jayden Adams, who unfortunately passed away at the age of 25. The South African midfielder made his FIFA World Cup debut during this tournament,” FIFA posted on its official website.

While the two commemorations are unrelated, they share a clear message: Soccer can go beyond what happens on the pitch by making a social impact. In addition, FIFA has shown considerable flexibility when it comes to these kinds of tributes. As a result, the match between France and Spain will not only be significant from a sporting perspective but will also carry an emotional social backdrop.