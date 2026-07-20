Lamine Yamal completed ultimate World Cup journey by beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Kylian Mbappe’s France, and Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Without a doubt, Lamine Yamal ended an era of soccer aristocracy when he won the 2026 World Cup. In a historic championship campaign that instantly transformed the Spanish teenager into the undisputed face of the sport’s next generation, Yamal systematically dismantled the old guard. By eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal, Kylian Mbappe’s France, and finally, Lionel Messi’s Argentina on the sport’s grandest stage, Spain completed one of the most formidable tournament runs in history, cementing a path to glory that will forever be remembered as the ultimate changing of the guard.

Luis de la Fuente’s side entered the knockout stages with a difficult challenge ahead, but Yamal and his teammates continued to overcome elite opponents. By the end of the tournament, Spain had lifted the World Cup trophy after defeating three teams led by some of the greatest players the sport has ever produced.

Spain begins superstar gauntlet against Ronaldo’s Portugal

La Roja’s journey through the knockout rounds began with a highly anticipated meeting against Portugal, a team still built around the legendary presence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite facing one of the most experienced players in soccer history, Yamal’s side delivered a disciplined performance and secured a 1-0 victory in the Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal congratulates Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain

The result marked a significant moment for the Barcelona prodigy, who helped his nation overcome Ronaldo in what could be one of the final World Cup appearances of the Portuguese icon’s career. The victory sent La Roja into the quarterfinals, where the national team continued its momentum with a 2-1 win over Belgium.

Spain’s ability to handle pressure became one of the defining features of the tournament. Instead of relying only on attacking talent, the team showed defensive organization, patience and confidence in crucial moments.

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Yamal faces next generation’s biggest rival in Mbappe

The biggest test arrived in the semifinals when Spain faced France and Kylian Mbappe. The match represented a battle between two generations of soccer stars, with Mbappe already established as one of the world’s best players and Yamal emerging as the symbol of the future.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France competes for the ball against Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain

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Spain produced one of its strongest performances of the tournament, defeating France 2-0 to secure a place in the World Cup final. Yamal’s influence throughout the competition continued to grow, as the teenager played a major role in Spain’s attacking movement and ability to control matches.

The victory meant Spain had eliminated two of the most recognizable names in modern soccer before even reaching the final. However, the ultimate challenge was still waiting.

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Spain defeats Messi’s Argentina in dramatic World Cup final

The final created one of the most emotional matchups possible, as Spain faced defending champions Argentina and Lionel Messi. The Argentine national team arrived with hopes of retaining the trophy, while Messi looked to add another historic achievement to his extraordinary career.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina controls the ball against Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain

After a tense battle, Spain finally broke through in extra time and secured a 1-0 victory over La Albiceleste. Substitute Ferran Torres became the hero of the final, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to deliver Spain its second men’s World Cup title.

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The triumph completed Spain’s incredible knockout journey, defeating Portugal, France and Argentina in consecutive rounds. It also meant Yamal had overcome Ronaldo, Mbappe and Messi, three players who have defined the modern era of soccer.

The 2026 World Cup became a landmark tournament for Yamal, who reached achievements rarely seen in soccer history. At only 19 years and six days old, the Spanish star became the first teenager to win both the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup.

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