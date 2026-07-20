Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez backs 64-team 2030 World Cup

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
The FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy
© Getty ImagesThe FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy

The 2026 World Cup is in the books, and the soccer world is already buzzing about 2030. CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez has just thrown a massive curveball by backing a mind-blowing expansion to 64 teams for the historic centenary tournament. While the ultimate format still awaits the final seal of approval, the mere whisper of such a mammoth tournament has ignited fierce debate.

With the 2026 World Cup introducing a 48-team format, focus has quickly turned to what comes next. The possibility of another expansion would make the centenary tournament unlike anything the sport has witnessed before, with major implications for national team qualification, tournament scheduling, and global participation.

The next edition of the World Cup is already set to stand apart from previous editions because it will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup, held in Uruguay in 1930.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay will each stage an opening match before the tournament shifts to its primary hosts, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. That arrangement will make it the first World Cup spread across six host countries on three different continents, creating one of the most ambitious events in soccer history.

world cup trophy

The FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy

What did Alejandro Dominguez say about 64-team World Cup?

The debate surrounding tournament expansion took another significant step after CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez publicly endorsed a 64-team competition through his social media account.

Advertisement

Writing on X, Dominguez said: “The next one is played at home! In 2030, the World Cup is coming to Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. A great opportunity for soccer, to celebrate the Centenary of the World Cup with a competition featuring 64 teams.”

His statement marked the strongest public endorsement yet from one of soccer’s highest-ranking officials. Dominguez also serves as a FIFA vice president and a member of the organization’s Council, giving additional weight to his comments even though FIFA has yet to formally approve the expansion.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

What is FIFA’s stance on the possible format?

Although Dominguez spoke confidently about a 64-team tournament, FIFA has not officially announced that the 2030 World Cup will expand beyond the 48-team format introduced in 2026.

The governing body has previously acknowledged that the proposal is under consideration. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has indicated the organization would evaluate the idea following the completion of the 2026 tournament.

Infantino previously explained, via Caze TV: “When organizing a World Cup, it’s important to organize it for the whole world. Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup.” Those remarks reflected FIFA’s broader objective of increasing opportunities for more national teams across every confederation.

Advertisement
infantino triump world cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks about the 2026 World Cup with U.S. President Donald Trump

Expansion would reshape qualification around the world

A move from 48 to 64 participating national teams would dramatically alter the qualification process across every continent.

More available places would likely increase representation from Africa, Asia, CONCACAF, Oceania, and South America, while European nations would also expect additional qualification spots. Such a change could create more opportunities for emerging soccer nations while forcing FIFA to redesign qualification formats once again.

Advertisement

The expansion would also increase the number of matches played during the tournament, presenting fresh logistical challenges for organizers across six host nations.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
When is the 2030 FIFA World Cup? Host countries, dates and venues

When is the 2030 FIFA World Cup? Host countries, dates and venues

The most important things to know about the 2030 World Cup, which features record hosts to commemorate the 100th anniversary.

Kylian Mbappe and Didier Deschamps explain why the France star asked to be substituted in France’s win over Morocco

Kylian Mbappe and Didier Deschamps explain why the France star asked to be substituted in France’s win over Morocco

Kylian Mbappe and head coach Didier Deschamps shared some insights on why the France star asked to be substituted in the World Cup win over Morocco.

Video: Mbappe’s first World Cup penalty miss puts him alongside Benzema in unwanted France record

Video: Mbappe’s first World Cup penalty miss puts him alongside Benzema in unwanted France record

While also missing his first World Cup penalty against Morocco, Kylian Mbappe also wrote unwanted history in France national team, joining Karim Benzema.

Why isn’t Bradley Barcola starting for France against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Bradley Barcola starting for France against Morocco at the 2026 World Cup?

The great match at the 2026 World Cup between France and Mexico does not include Bradley Barcola from the beginning.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo