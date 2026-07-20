CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez backs 64-team 2030 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is in the books, and the soccer world is already buzzing about 2030. CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez has just thrown a massive curveball by backing a mind-blowing expansion to 64 teams for the historic centenary tournament. While the ultimate format still awaits the final seal of approval, the mere whisper of such a mammoth tournament has ignited fierce debate.

With the 2026 World Cup introducing a 48-team format, focus has quickly turned to what comes next. The possibility of another expansion would make the centenary tournament unlike anything the sport has witnessed before, with major implications for national team qualification, tournament scheduling, and global participation.

The next edition of the World Cup is already set to stand apart from previous editions because it will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup, held in Uruguay in 1930.

Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay will each stage an opening match before the tournament shifts to its primary hosts, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. That arrangement will make it the first World Cup spread across six host countries on three different continents, creating one of the most ambitious events in soccer history.

The FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy

What did Alejandro Dominguez say about 64-team World Cup?

The debate surrounding tournament expansion took another significant step after CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez publicly endorsed a 64-team competition through his social media account.

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Writing on X, Dominguez said: “The next one is played at home! In 2030, the World Cup is coming to Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. A great opportunity for soccer, to celebrate the Centenary of the World Cup with a competition featuring 64 teams.”

His statement marked the strongest public endorsement yet from one of soccer’s highest-ranking officials. Dominguez also serves as a FIFA vice president and a member of the organization’s Council, giving additional weight to his comments even though FIFA has yet to formally approve the expansion.

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What is FIFA’s stance on the possible format?

Although Dominguez spoke confidently about a 64-team tournament, FIFA has not officially announced that the 2030 World Cup will expand beyond the 48-team format introduced in 2026.

The governing body has previously acknowledged that the proposal is under consideration. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has indicated the organization would evaluate the idea following the completion of the 2026 tournament.

Infantino previously explained, via Caze TV: “When organizing a World Cup, it’s important to organize it for the whole world. Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup.” Those remarks reflected FIFA’s broader objective of increasing opportunities for more national teams across every confederation.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks about the 2026 World Cup with U.S. President Donald Trump

Expansion would reshape qualification around the world

A move from 48 to 64 participating national teams would dramatically alter the qualification process across every continent.

More available places would likely increase representation from Africa, Asia, CONCACAF, Oceania, and South America, while European nations would also expect additional qualification spots. Such a change could create more opportunities for emerging soccer nations while forcing FIFA to redesign qualification formats once again.

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The expansion would also increase the number of matches played during the tournament, presenting fresh logistical challenges for organizers across six host nations.