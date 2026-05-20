Fermin Lopez confirms 2026 World Cup absence with Spain after his surgery: ‘It’s time to cheer on the national team from home’

Fermín López has become as one of the best players at FC Barcelona, becoming a crucial piece for Hansi Flick. With that in mind, the Spanish midfielder appeared to have secured his place in the 2026 World Cup with Spain, but a serious injury ultimately forced him to undergo surgery. Following the procedure, the 23-year-old star officially confirmed his absence from the anticipated tournament, while also sharing an emotional message on social media.

According to FC Barcelona, Fermín López suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, forcing the Spanish midfielder to undergo surgery. While the club decided not to disclose an official recovery timetable, MARCA reported that the 23-year-old star is expected to face between six and eight weeks on the sidelines. After confirming that the operation was successful, Fermín officially revealed that he will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain.

“The surgery went very well, and I’m already looking forward to coming back stronger, both physically and mentally. Life and soccer can be cruel when you least expect it or deserve it, but you have to accept that it’s all part of the journey. This is a very difficult time for me and yet another challenge in my career that I will overcome—have no doubt about that. Now it’s time to support the national team and my teammates from home,” reveals Fermin Lopez, via Instagram.

Without Fermín López available on the pitch, Luis de la Fuente loses one of the most complete players in the world. Not only has the Barcelona midfielder become as one of the top scorers in LaLiga, but he has also become a crucial defensive presence. Even so, the Blaugranas are expected to have Fermín fully fit for the 2026-27 season, with him projected to return completely recovered and once again emerge as the central figure of the midfield.

Fermin’s World Cup absence opens the door for Gavi in Spain

Spain arrive as one of the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup. Not only do they possess a highly balanced roster, but they also rely on world-class difference makers such as Lamine Yamal and Pedri. While the absence of Fermín López represents a major blow for the national team, Luis de la Fuente could now reopen the door for Gavi’s return, with the Barcelona midfielder potentially emerging as an ideal complement for Spain’s midfield structure.

see also Pedri dreams of World Cup glory with Spain, but admits: ‘Winning it isn’t easy’

Before suffering his serious injury, Gavi had emerged as an ideal complement in Spain’s midfield. Not only he provides strong defensive support, but his outstanding vision and intensity also helps elevate the team’s attacking play. While the 21-year-old star is not especially known for his goalscoring numbers, Luis de la Fuente has consistently valued his versatility. Even so, Álex Baena, Dani Olmo, and even Pablo Fornals could also emerge as important attacking options.

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