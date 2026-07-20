If the 2026 World Cup third-place playoff is traditionally viewed as a quiet consolation match, someone forgot to hand that script to England and France. In the highest-scoring tournament showcase since 1982, the two defeated European heavyweights went completely off the rails in Miami. Adrian Sousa from Rabona TV breaks down a 10-goal tactical rollercoaster that left fans completely breathless.

Listen to the full matchday breakdown on Spotify to hear the complete post-match analysis.

Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions looked ready to run France right out of the stadium in the first 45 minutes, storming to a commanding 4-0 lead. Declan Rice opened the floodgates with a curling strike after just 134 seconds, Ezri Konsa powered home a header from a corner, and Bukayo Saka bagged a clinical first-half brace. Yet, echoing their collapse against Argentina, the English structural discipline vanished entirely after the intermission as a rampant French squad mounted a fierce second-half fightback.

The comeback charge paved the way for a legendary moment of sporting history when Kylian Mbappé fired home his second goal of the evening in the 66th minute. The clinical finish marked his 22nd career World Cup goal, officially surpassing Lionel Messi to become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history. With France suddenly pulling within a single goal and pushing inches away from an equalizer, the encounter dissolved into pure single-elimination chaos.

England finally managed to stem the bleeding late when Bukayo Saka converted a high-pressure 87th-minute penalty to complete a spectacular hat-trick. Despite Ousmane Dembélé pulling another back for France in deep stoppage time, Jude Bellingham had the absolute final say by striking at the 90+8′ mark to wrap up a historic 6-4 victory. The result secures the bronze medal for England, marking their best tournament finish since 1966, while Bellingham becomes the first Englishman to score seven goals in a single World Cup.

Conversely, the defensive shootout brings a historic era to a sudden close for the 2022 runners-up. The match officially marks Didier Deschamps’ final appearance on the bench, concluding a legendary 14-year tenure at the helm of national team football. The daily wrap-up tracks how the French transitional blueprint will look moving forward, alongside early tactical keys for the grand finale.

You can stream the entire tactical post-mortem right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to stay completely updated on the latest player statistics, match ratings, and final tournament analysis.

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