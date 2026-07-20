Spain star Dani Olmo criticizes Argentina after 2026 World Cup win: ‘It’s important the values that you want to convey’

After establishing as the most consistent team, Spain defeated Argentina to become the 2026 FIFA World Cup winners. Showing clear superiority throughout the match, they prevented their opponents from registering a single shot on target over 120 minutes. After the game, Dani Olmo delivered a strong criticism of Lionel Scaloni’s team, putting the values that should be displayed on the pitch at the center of the discussion.

At the end of the match, Leandro Paredes was involved in a fight with Gavi and more Spain players. Following this, he received a straight red card and faces a possible suspension, as it was such a direct act of aggression. Alongside him, Nicolás Otamendi was involved in a tense exchange of words with Rodri Hernández, reproaching him for his statements during the week. Following this, Dani Olmo decided to make a very direct criticism.

“We don’t care that they didn’t look at us during the medal ceremony. In the end, I think what matters is the values you want to convey to the outside world. We are role models for many generations, for many boys and girls, and I think they should also set an example in every way, and for the better,” Dani Olmo said in the post-game interview.

Unlike Argentina, Spain relied on a collective style of play, based on long possession and high pressing. Demonstrating their superiority on the pitch, they did not usually make aggressive tackles, relying instead on showing it with the ball. This was even reflected in the match, as Enzo Fernández was sent off toward the end of the second half after a strong challenge on the opponent, something that was heavily criticized by the Spanish players.

Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina and Eric Garcia #4 of Spain fight on field.

Leandro Paredes could face a severe sanction by FIFA

After the final whistle from referee Slavko Vinčić, Leandro Paredes was involved in a major fight with Eric García and Pablo Gavi. Following this, the 32-year-old midfielder received a straight red card. However, FIFA could impose a significant suspension if it officially opens disciplinary proceedings. For this, the referee’s match report will be crucial, as it could determine the situation.

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see also Lionel Scaloni casts doubt over Argentina future after 2026 World Cup final defeat, leaves press conference in tears

According to the FIFA Disciplinary Code: “Players and officials shall be suspended as specified below, and may also be fined accordingly… (i) at least three matches or an appropriate period for assaulting (including elbowing, punching, kicking or biting; spitting at or striking) an opponent or any other person other than a match official.”

Leandro Paredes could face a suspension of more than three matches if FIFA considers it a serious act of aggression against two direct opponents. In addition, this could also be extended to Ramón Ayala, Lionel Scaloni’s assistant coach, and even Nahuel Molina. Therefore, Dani Olmo’s comments appear to be based on real events; rather than being simple criticism, they are a reflection on aggressive play.