Report: Lionel Messi’s Argentina future in doubt after 2026 World Cup final defeat

Lionel Messi gave everything he had, but it wasn’t enough to capture back-to-back World Cup titles as Argentina fell in a tense, low-scoring final against Spain. Following the heartbreaking extra-time loss to La Roja, multiple reports indicate that the 39-year-old superstar’s international future is suddenly on shaky ground.

According to ESPN Argentina, sources close to Messi admit that continuing with the Argentina national team will be difficult following the physical and emotional toll of the final defeat. With the captain set to turn 43 during the 2030 tournament, embarking on another grueling four-year cycle feels like a daunting mountain to climb for the legendary playmaker.

As reported by ESPN‘s Esteban Edul, the overwhelming consensus within the squad was that the 2026 campaign represented Messi’s final World Cup appearance. Even leading up to the tournament in North America, the Inter Miami star hesitated to publicly commit to the roster, adopting a cautious, year-by-year approach before ultimately suiting up.

Furthermore, Messi’s potential departure presents a major predicament for head coach Lionel Scaloni. The manager reportedly feels that launching a complete squad rebuild in the post-Messi era will be an immense challenge, even with a strong foundation of international stars already in place.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina reacts during the World Cup 2026 Final against Spain.

Messi had structured his international career to peak at this exact moment, while on the club side, his current contract with MLS side Inter Miami runs through December 2028, at which point he will be 41 years old. Edul noted that while his Argentine teammates plan to do “everything humanly possible” to persuade their captain to stay, the final decision will rest entirely on how Messi’s body holds up.

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see also Lionel Messi breaks silence after Argentina’s World Cup final loss with emotional message: ‘The pain is immense’

AFA targets Messi for short-term events including Finalissima and 2028 Copa America

After everything he has achieved for his country, Messi earned the right to decide his international retirement on his own timeline. However, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is already building its short-term sporting plans around the captain’s potential availability.

As reported by insider Fernando Czyz for Doble Amarilla, the AFA has outlined immediate objectives that include keeping Messi in the mix for upcoming international windows. Within that roadmap, the South American governing body envisions the forward participating in the upcoming Finalissima, 2030 World Cup qualifying fixtures, and the 2028 Copa America.

In that context, his day-to-day workload with Inter Miami will be vital, as regular MLS play through 2028 would allow him to maintain match fitness without the relentless wear-and-tear of a European calendar. For now, the Argentina FA is patiently waiting to meet with Messi’s inner circle, refusing to impose any hard deadlines on whether he chooses to hang up his boots or push forward for one last ride.

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