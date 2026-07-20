Spain Conquers the World: Ferran Torres Extra-Time Strike Shatters Argentina’s Back-to-Back Dream

The global stage has its definitive king, and the European masters have officially achieved absolute football immortality. In a high-stakes, historically lopsided tactical showcase at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the tournament’s most flawless team stood tall at the final whistle. Adrian Sousa from Rabona TV returns for the final time this summer to deliver a comprehensive post-match analysis of Spain’s legendary 1-0 extra-time triumph over Argentina to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Listen to the full championship breakdown on Spotify to hear the complete tactical review.

Luis de la Fuente’s side established total dominance from the opening kickoff, completely suffocating the defending champions with a staggering 68% possession and an overwhelming 1.94 to 0.20 expected goals (xG) margin. The only reason the South Americans survived long enough to see extra time was a historic, record-breaking performance from goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who single-handedly repelled a 20-shot Spanish onslaught. The defensive dam finally cracked for the holders deep in second-half stoppage time when Enzo Fernández picked up a costly second yellow card, leaving a flat-footed Argentina line to navigate the entirety of extra time with only 10 men.

Spain’s relentless geometric pressure finally yielded the golden breakthrough a mere 37 seconds into the second period of extra time. Winger Nico Williams auxiliary-drove past his marker to whip a low, dangerous cross into the penalty box, allowing super-sub Ferran Torres to rifle home a definitive 106th-minute match-winner past a diving Martínez. The masterclass secures Spain’s second-ever World Cup crown, matching their historic 2010 achievement while completing a historic World-and-European-champions double built upon an astonishing seven tournament clean sheets.

For Argentina, the dream of securing consecutive global titles dissolves in agonizing fashion, as Lionel Messi’s frontline failed to register a single shot on target until the absolute dying embers of extra time. With Messi missing out on a final Golden Boot honor to individual rival Kylian Mbappé, the torch has officially been passed to a dominant new generation. Adrian concludes this final daily show by looking at the strategic legacy of this majestic Spanish roster and how they are positioned to rule international football for the next decade.

You can stream the entire tournament finale review right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to listen to the final post-match player ratings, tactical charts, and complete closing tournament thoughts.